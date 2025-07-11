Unexpected nation emerges as leader in crucial energy sector: 'It makes financial sense'

As the global clean energy switch gathers pace, Pakistan is fast becoming a frontrunner in solar power — and not just among emerging economies.

The South Asian country has generated more than a quarter of its electricity from solar panels so far in 2025, following a massive boost in investment in recent years, according to Ember, an energy think tank.

It means Pakistan joins an elite club of just 17 nations that have sourced a quarter or more of their monthly power from solar panels, Ember said. Those include the likes of Australia, Chile, and Spain.

Solar power generation is rising rapidly around the globe, not only for its climate benefits but also as an investment prospect. The International Energy Agency said back in 2020 that it is the cheapest form of energy in history, and the cost of solar modules has plunged by 80% in the last decade.

Pakistan has taken full advantage of that by buying vast quantities of super-cheap solar panels from China. Between 2022 and 2024, the country's imports of Chinese solar modules soared from about 3,500 megawatts to a record 16,600 megawatts last year.

Perhaps most striking about this is that Pakistan's imports are mostly driven by demand for solar panels by households and commercial users. Ember's report said rooftop solar installations have skyrocketed as a "means of accessing lower-cost power."

Harjeet Singh, a climate advocate and founding director of Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, told CNN: "Contrary to the notion that renewables only thrive on subsidies or are 'forced' onto the Global South, Pakistanis are actively choosing solar because it makes financial sense."

The turnaround illustrates the scale of opportunity globally, including in the U.S. Aside from cost savings, solar panels also offer energy security when there are outages and price spikes, and reduce reliance on dirty fuels.

As for Pakistan, it marks a stunning turnaround for a nation that has long sourced most of its energy from oil, gas, and hydropower. Just two years ago, solar was just the fifth-largest part of Pakistan's energy mix, according to Ember's data.

Now, it is aiming for 60% of its electricity supply to come from renewables by 2030, according to the International Trade Administration, more than double the current level of 28%.

