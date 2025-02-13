Company makes major headway with first-of-its-kind battery storage project: 'We're very pleased that it's now been concluded'

A new battery storage project is nearing completion in Borup, Denmark, a region just north of the country's capital city, Copenhagen.

According to Renewable Energy Magazine, energy company Nordic Solar has signed a credit agreement with Danish bank Ringkjøbing Landbobank to bring the energy-storage site to fruition.

Initial construction of the battery storage project — which has a capacity of 5 megawatts and 10 megawatt-hours — began in the third quarter of 2024, and it is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

"It's an important agreement we've entered into with Ringkjøbing Landbobank on our first Danish battery project, and we're very pleased that it's now been concluded," Holger Bang, chief investment officer at Nordic Solar, told Renewable Energy Magazine.

Battery storage systems (BESS) offer renewable energy companies, like Nordic Solar, a way to store energy from clean sources, such as solar and wind energy. While these sources can generate tons of power, they are dependent on suitable weather conditions or the time of day. By using BESS, companies can store renewable energy when it's in surplus and release it when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing.

Across the globe, battery storage projects are popping up to support the growing needs of clean power. These projects not only bring renewable energy to communities, but they also create thousands of jobs.

Transitioning toward clean energy is vital for the health of the planet, but it can also help to cut energy bills and reduce strain on the wider energy grid.

Similar projects are popping up all over the world. In Arizona, for example, solar battery developer Recurrent Energy secured financing for storage in Maricopa County, Arizona. While the project is expected to supply renewable energy to over 200,000 homes, it's also estimated to create 200 jobs.

More areas financing battery storage systems and supporting the growth of renewable energy projects can help to reduce our reliance on dirty energy. Most power plants still rely on burning coal, gas, and oil to create electricity, which releases planet-warming gases into the atmosphere that trap heat and cause temperatures to rise.

If we can keep our planet cool by utilizing renewable sources, we can limit the negative effects that warmer days bring — including an increased risk of extreme weather, ocean warming, and human health problems.

