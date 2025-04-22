Scientists spark major breakthrough with 'blanket' that makes rivers drinkable: 'We are the only ones who have made these structures'

"The only limitation is that it needs someone to take advantage of these abundant resources."

Ohio State University researchers have developed a way to supercharge titanium oxide nanoparticles, creating a light-absorbing blanket that can clean water and generate power.

The process starts with electrospinning — a method of applying electrical force to create small fibers — in order to develop fiber-like strips of titanium dioxide (TiO2). This material is often used in solar cells, gas sensors, and various self-cleaning technologies, as the school reported.

The power generation abilities of TiO2 have previously been limited since the necessary chemical reactions only occur through the use of non-visible UV light.

Following the addition of copper, however, these new nanomat structures are able to absorb enough light energy to break down pollutants in air and water, according to Professor Pelagia-Iren Gouma, the lead author of this study.

"There hasn't been an easy way to create something like a blanket that you can lay on water and start creating energy," she said. "But we are the only ones who have made these structures and the only ones to demonstrate that they actually work."

When it absorbs light, the report explained, TiO2 forms electrons that oxidize water and break down pollutants until they're benign. The addition of copper was able to supercharge the process and optimize the material's effectiveness.

"These nanomats can be used as a power generator, or as water remediation tools," said Gouma. "In both ways, you have a catalyst with the highest efficiency reported to date."

Finding ways to remove pollutants from water is increasingly important as populations grow and access to clean water becomes scarce for major portions of the population.

Studies estimated that back in 2020, around two billion people lacked access to safely managed drinking water services, and by 2024, that number more than doubled to 4.4 billion people across 135 low- to middle-income countries.

The availability of water is becoming increasingly unpredictable, with extreme weather and droughts exacerbating supplies. The changing climate has also led to rapid global changes in surface water bodies, with the United Nations reporting that one in five have been showing high fluctuations in surface levels over the last five years.

Recent advances in water desalination, filtration, and resource reclamation are helping to bridge the gap in water availability across the globe, although recent EPA rollbacks are challenging those advancements in the U.S.

Still, it seems that access to safely managed drinking water is on the rise. The UN estimated that between 2015 and 2022, access grew from 69% of the global population to 73%.

The use of these power-generating and water-cleaning nanomats could help augment those numbers, especially in areas where toxic pollutants have leached into the water supply.

"This material is completely novel in terms of a new form of nanotechnology," said Gouma. "It's really impressive and something that we are very excited about. We have the tools to make them in large quantities and translate them to various industries. The only limitation is that it needs someone to take advantage of these abundant resources."

