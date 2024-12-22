Local business introduces revolutionary septic tank strategy that could alter the future of waste management: 'This is just the beginning'

Known mostly as the home to the first Walmart, Rogers, Arkansas, is making headlines with the news of its eco-friendly wastewater disposal management. BBB Septic launched a new initiative, Clean Water Farm, in Northwest Arkansas to provide a healthy and progressive solution for public disposal sites facing shortages.

"Clean Water Farm is a seed we're planting for a healthier future," Jon Jouvenaux of BBB Septic told Fox News 40. "We're cultivating innovation, sustainability, and a deeper connection to our environment. We invite the community to join us in nurturing this initiative and building a more sustainable future together. This is just the beginning of a new chapter in wastewater management."

The Clean Water Farm project will include double screening, sound management, pH adjustment, and progressive techniques for dewatering.

According to the Clean Water Farm's website, its bulk hauler "blends natural additives in the load, which kills pathogens and bacteria and also neutralizes the odor." After going through more filtering and passing through a de-watering unit, clean water is sent to its tree farm or "designated large absorption area."

This will benefit the local residents and environment as improved waste management means lower amounts of planet-warming gases and chemicals released into the air and water, leading to lower respiratory disease and cancer risk.

It's well known that corporations often have the deepest pockets, and it's essential they use their resources to protect the land they own and reduce risks of illness to their employees and consumers. If companies do their part, like REI and Intuit building a solar farm and PepsiCo planning to expand its electric truck fleet, it can make a substantial impact on consumers and the environment.

