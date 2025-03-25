Experts issue warning about imminent threat to public health following rule rollbacks: 'This is a disaster for everyone'

These changes are happening despite widespread support for stronger protections.

Experts are sounding the alarm after a controversial move by the Trump administration to gut key protections at the Environmental Protection Agency — a shift they say could leave the U.S. with more pollution, fewer public safeguards, and greater health risks.

According to former EPA scientists and researchers, rollbacks to more than 30 environmental rules — including limits on air pollution from coal-burning plants — could directly result in more hospital visits, heart attacks, asthma flare-ups, and even premature deaths.

And perhaps more unsettling? These changes are happening despite widespread support for a stronger EPA across party lines.

What's happening?

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin recently announced plans to dismantle dozens of clean air and water protections and eliminate the EPA's scientific research office. According to internal documents obtained by The New York Times, this would result in the firing of more than 1,100 scientists, including chemists, biologists, and toxicologists who study environmental health risks.

This comes alongside the rollback of rules like the Mercury and Air Toxic Standards, which have helped reduce power plant pollution by more than 80% since 2011 — and are estimated to prevent up to 11,000 premature deaths every year.

"This is a disaster for everyone that relies on EPA for clean drinking water, and for everyone that breathes," said Jeremy Symons, a former EPA official and coauthor of a report that found that the current air pollution rules could save more than 200,000 lives by 2050.

Why is this concerning?

Polluted air is directly linked to respiratory illnesses, heart disease, cancer, and even developmental issues in children. And most of that pollution comes from the same industries these regulations are meant to hold accountable: fossil fuel companies, power plants, and synthetic chemical manufacturers.

These changes also limit the EPA's ability to generate its own science, opening the door for polluting industries to shape environmental policy. That could have long-lasting effects on how — or if — we regulate threats to our health moving forward.

What's being done about it?

Despite these rollbacks, there are still safeguards in place — and people fighting to protect them.

Organizations like the Environmental Protection Network and Clean Air Task Force are actively working to preserve science-based policies and defend public health protections. Legal advocacy groups, including Earthjustice and the Natural Resources Defense Council, are also preparing to challenge harmful rollbacks in court.

Some state and local governments are stepping up where federal support is falling short. For example, California has continued to enforce its own stricter air quality standards, and cities like New York City and Denver are expanding clean energy and electrification initiatives.

Together, these efforts help build a future where clean air isn't a privilege — it's a fundamental right. And every action, regardless of political support, helps move us closer to something that is easy to agree on.

