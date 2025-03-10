Experts develop 3D-printed device that could reshape our drinking water: 'This ... is what makes our technology special'

The process of desalination helps supply people around the globe with clean water for drinking, household use, and agricultural and industrial purposes, but it's energy-intensive work.

Low-carbon energy sources can help reduce the environmental impact caused by the process, but recent tech from New Mexico's Aqua Membranes provides substantial reductions in energy use, as well as increased output.

Its innovative 3D Printed Spacer Technology for reverse osmosis (RO) membranes used in the desalination process is said to cut energy use by 30% through ultra-low-pressure drop methods. Their product is also said to reduce fouling, which increases efficiency and lowers costs for water treatment plants.

Their 3D-printed version replaces traditional mesh spacers used during reverse osmosis, which is a water separation and decontamination process that uses pressure to force water through a semi-permeable membrane.

"In a typical RO element, sheets of membrane are spiraled around a center tube separated by a feed channel mesh, creating ample surface area for clean water to be made," as the company explained.

Adding that, "Printed spacers provide a much more open feed channel, allowing water to flow through each membrane more easily. Unlike mesh, which acts like a dam, our printed spacers function like rocks in a rushing river. This unique difference is what makes our technology special."

The company received a Global Water Intelligence award for its technology in 2024, where its CEO Craig Beckman shared that, "Regardless of where you live on the planet or which market you serve, the need for more sustainable operations is universal."

"We are grateful for the support from our investors, and early adopters, that have helped make our growth possible. We were able to increase production tenfold last year and are excited to continue introducing our technology's potential in the years to come."

South Australia's Osmoflo Water Management has recently partnered with Aqua Membranes to provide operational assistance and help expand its reach, with exclusive rights across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific, per a report by Environment+Energy Leader.

Osmoflo's shareholder, Kanadevia Corporation, has also facilitated Series B funding support for Aqua Membranes, helping to expand its U.S. manufacturing capacity and global supply capabilities.

According to a 2018 report by the United Nations, there were 16,000 active desalination plants operating across 177 countries, with a fresh-water output that's almost half the flow over Niagara Falls.

Desalination plants can provide all the water needs for small countries like the Bahamas and Malta, while Saudi Arabia's 34 million people get nearly 50% of their drinking water through these sources.

By improving RO technology, Aqua Membranes is helping to reduce the environmental impact of the industry, while making sustainable water management available to more areas, especially as drought and saline intrusion on freshwater supplies are becoming more common.

