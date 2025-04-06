Authorities uncover massive stockpile of mystery material at factory site — here's what they found

Exposure to even small amounts of lead can lead to major health problems.

Mexican authorities ordered a cleanup of a Monterrey-area factory following the discovery of 30,000 tons of improperly stored material with "hazardous characteristics."

What's happening?

The findings at the Zinc Nacional plant were the result of an investigation by The Guardian and Quinto Elemento Lab, a Mexican investigative journalism group. The Guardian broke the story, explaining that Zinc imports hazardous waste from the U.S. steel industry to recover zinc. Profepa, the Mexican agency charged with environmental inspection and enforcement, spent seven days at the facility after being tipped off by The Guardian and Quinto.

Among Profepa's findings at Zinc were improperly stored materials in the company's yard, in some cases in broken or leaking sacks that were in the open air and in direct contact with the ground. The agency gave the company 15 days to properly store the materials. In a follow-up story, The Guardian announced that more "mystery bags" had been discovered at a nearby site belonging to a company called Meremex, which is majority-owned by Zinc.

Why is this hazardous waste concerning?

The Guardian reported that dust and soil samples from nearby schools and homes found

high levels of lead, cadmium, and arsenic. Profepa's head, Mariana Boy, told the publication that her organization was trying to determine if these findings were related to contamination from Zinc.

According to the Mayo Clinic, exposure to even small amounts of lead can lead to major health problems. Lead poisoning, which results from a gradual buildup of the element in the body, often over a number of months or years, can lead to serious consequences in children, including developmental delays, weight loss, hearing loss, and seizures.

Arsenic poisoning can also cause serious health issues, including an abnormal heart rhythm, a "pins and needles" feeling in fingers and toes, and chest and abdominal pain, per the Cleveland Clinic.

People can be exposed to these toxic elements in a number of ways. For instance, one study estimated that over two-thirds of young children in Chicago are exposed to lead through their drinking water. Lead is even making its way into some children's clothing, endangering their health. Another study found that climate-driven sea level rise may be releasing toxic levels of arsenic into well water in Bangladesh.

What's being done about toxins such as lead and arsenic?

According to The Guardian, Zinc appears to have remediated the storage problem in its yard. It added that the environmental investigation was ongoing and that Profepa said it would inspect the newly discovered sites and review the licenses of other companies that handle hazardous waste in the state.

Meanwhile, there are ways that everyday people can help protect themselves from some of these toxins. For instance, one Reddit poster noted that their local health department recommended avoiding fast fashion. A simple blood test can detect lead poisoning, and several treatment options are available, according to the Mayo Clinic.

