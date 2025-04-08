Officials face backlash after alarming levels of toxic chemicals found in residential wells: 'A growing concern in the area'

Authorities will continue to monitor residential areas where contamination is likely the highest.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — also known as PFAS, or forever chemicals — were detected in 19 residential wells near Jackson County Airport in Michigan.

However, while concerning, officials said the chemicals found were within allowable limits for PFAS in drinking water.

What's happening?

According to MLive, last spring, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy tested wells in two residential areas near airports or industrial sites — likely sources of forever chemicals.

Scott Dean, an EGLE spokesperson, told the news outlet that samples revealed "traces of the PFBS, PFHxA, PFHxS and PFOA compounds of PFAS, all in amounts under the Safe Drinking Water Act's maximum contaminant levels."

Jackson County Airport manager Juan Zapata said PFAS-laden aqueous film-forming foams used to contain fires at the airport could've leached into the nearby wells. However, no records show the airport used firefighting foams containing forever chemicals, so EGLE believes the contamination is coming from another source.

Whatever the cause of the PFAS pollution, residents are on edge, especially since around 2 million Michiganders are already estimated to have some amount of the chemicals in their drinking water, according to a 2019 report by MLive.

"PFAS is a word and name you're going to hear all around Jackson," Jackson County health officer Kristin Pluta said. "It's a growing concern in the area."

Why are PFAS in drinking water concerning?

Long-term exposure to PFAS-tainted drinking water has been linked to serious health problems, including various cancers, reduced fertility, thyroid disease, asthma, and developmental delays.

PFAS are called forever chemicals because they're practically indestructible, remaining in the environment for decades or even centuries. They also accumulate over time in the human body, which can lead to chronic disease.

And because tap water from private wells is not regulated or treated by officials, residents who rely on groundwater are especially at risk of developing health problems.

Studies show that nearly 100 million people across the United States could unknowingly be drinking water contaminated with PFAS. Michigan and Florida are estimated to have the highest populations of well users affected.

PFAS also pollute waterways, soil, and the air, contributing to environmental damage. In addition, the chemicals can disrupt ecosystems and harm wildlife.

What's being done to clean up sites contaminated with PFAS?

Jackson County commissioners approved a PFAS response grant to fund public education campaigns about the risks of forever chemicals and special water filters for PFAS-affected homeowners. However, Dean told MLive this is a temporary solution; a permanent fix would be to connect impacted homes to the city's water supply.

EGLE will continue to monitor residential areas near airports and industrial zones where PFAS contamination is likely the highest.

The state department is also working to remove the toxic chemicals from drinking water in northwest Michigan, where water samples showed dangerous levels in some private wells.

In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency established new regulations requiring polluters to pay for PFAS remediation at more than 700 military sites across the U.S., including several in Michigan.

To limit exposure to these harmful chemicals, invest in nonstick cookware and use natural cleaning products, such as baking soda and vinegar.

