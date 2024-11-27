  • Tech Tech

MIT engineers achieve solar power breakthrough that could affect drinking water of millions: 'We've done it'

Engineers performed an initial trial of the desalination system on groundwater wells in a New Mexico community over six months.

by Kristen Lawrence
Photo Credit: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Thanks to a groundbreaking solar-powered desalination system developed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers, more communities could soon have access to cheap, clean drinking water. 

According to MIT News, the innovative system doesn't require additional batteries to keep the desalting process going during cloudy or stormy weather, helping to massively reduce costs. The system follows the sun's natural patterns, ramping up desalination as sunlight increases throughout the day and scaling back in overcast weather. 

Since the system is capable of responding quickly to changes in sunlight, it makes the process more energy-efficient and can produce an abundance of fresh water no matter the weather conditions. In addition, MIT's system doesn't require backup batteries or grid power, making it a cost-effective solution to combat water scarcity worldwide.

Engineers performed an initial trial of the desalination system on groundwater wells in a New Mexico community over six months, testing it on various water types and weather conditions. According to MIT News, the system utilized more than 94% of the electrical power produced from the solar panels to make 5,000 liters of water daily, regardless of weather or sunlight availability. 

The system is designed to desalinate brackish groundwater — water found underground that contains high salt concentrations. Scientists believe salty groundwater has huge potential to provide low-cost, clean drinking water for many water-stressed communities, particularly inland areas where seawater and electricity aren't readily available. 

"The majority of the population actually lives far enough from the coast that seawater desalination could never reach them," Jonathan Bessette, an MIT Ph.D. student in mechanical engineering, told MIT News.

"They consequently rely heavily on groundwater, especially in remote, low-income regions. And unfortunately, this groundwater is becoming more and more saline due to climate change. This technology could bring sustainable, affordable clean water to underreached places around the world."

The engineers plan on scaling up the desalination system to service larger communities and cities and are starting a company to sell the technology soon. As our overheating planet continues to stress freshwater sources, these sun-powered systems couldn't come at a better time. 

"Being able to make drinking water with renewables, without requiring battery storage, is a massive grand challenge. And we've done it," Amos Winter, a mechanical engineering professor and director of the Global Engineering and Research Center at MIT, said.

