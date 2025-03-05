Hyundai clears major milestone in pursuit of 'dream' feature — but some hurdles remain

"Good for Hyundai, but wake me up in five years when any of these hit the market please."

Don't drop what you're doing just yet, but Hyundai is clearing another milestone in its path to so-called "Dream" batteries for its EVs.

Electrek reported the South Korean automaker plans to unveil its solid-state EV battery line to the public in March. This is slated to be the first time consumers will get a look at the potential game-changing tech that Hyundai patented over a year ago.

A Uiwang, South Korea, facility will host the reveal. Within that space is a pilot line devoted solely to the production of solid-state batteries.

Solid-state batteries provide tantalizing potential for EVs if their promise can be realized, which explains the "Dream" moniker. They could extend EV battery range, significantly reduce charge times, and alleviate safety concerns facing conventional batteries.

For EV resisters, that may help spell an end to a lot of warranted and unwarranted criticism surrounding range anxiety, fire hazards, and the other shortcomings of conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Hyundai is far from alone in the race to mass-produce solid-state batteries. Nissan has its own designs on getting there first, as do Mercedes-Benz and Toyota. Scientists around the globe are also researching and making progress toward actualizing the technology.

While solid-state batteries are probably the holy grail for EV makers, Electrek noted that "poor stability and manufacturing hurdles" have made them "much easier said than done." A pilot program might amount to baby steps, but it still is pushing the industry and Hyundai closer to the finish line and an even better battery offering for drivers.

As more drivers make the switch to EVs, it does a lot of good for the planet in terms of limiting dirty energy reliance and tailpipe pollution that heats the planet.

Hyundai has been a notable standout in the EV space, vaulting all the way to the No. 2 spot in American EV sales. The award-winning Ioniq 5 is a big part of that success, as is the company's dedicated investment in EVs as rivals have pulled back.

Hyundai recently unveiled another innovation involving pulsating battery tech that the automaker says boosts safety and efficiency.

Electrek added further details on the public reveal. Full-scale production of the pilot solid-state batteries is set to start in March, with a prototype expected by the end of the year. That prototype will then be put through the paces on a demo line.

If all goes well, Hyundai will be targeting 2030 as the year to mass-produce the batteries, followed by a rollout in their EVs shortly thereafter. While that might seem like a long way out, it still is undoubtedly exciting news for Hyundai and the industry.

Commenters on Electrek were a mixture of excited and skeptical, based on the five-year timeline.

"Surely CATL [Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited] and others will beat them to the punch before then," one user suggested.

"Good for Hyundai, but wake me up in five years when any of these hit the market please," a more cynical user wrote.

