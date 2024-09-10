Company develops solution to reduce risk of EV battery fires and explosions: 'Solves the problem of being unable to detect battery cell hot spots quickly'

Even though data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests gas-powered cars are more of a fire risk than electric vehicles, lithium-ion battery fires can occur.

Littelfuse's revolutionary temperature monitoring technology could help make these rare fires even less likely, extending the lifespan of EV batteries and improving their performance to boot, as detailed by Interesting Engineering.

The Chicago-based company's TTape is thin and pressure-sensitive, according to the manufacturer, resulting in a simple installation process. It also boasts an operating temperature from minus-40 degrees to 85 degrees Celsius (minus-104 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit).

The "closely spaced temperature indicators" basically work as an early warning system, per Interesting Engineering, enabling action in the event of overheating before any battery damage occurs.

"TTape solves the problem of being unable to detect battery cell hot spots quickly," Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine explained.

Furthermore, the flexible tape can adjust to any battery shape. While most EVs still rely on lithium-ion batteries, there isn't a uniform type. Keyence Corporation notes that cylindrical, prismatic, and pouch are common cell configurations.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Researchers are continuing to refine the battery-making process to make it even cleaner and the technology more affordable. Salt-based batteries are among the developments. In the event a new lithium-ion battery breakthrough results in a uniquely shaped design, though, the TTape could conceivably still provide the same protection.

Extending the lifespan of the battery would also likely further cut EV maintenance costs, which are already typically lower than those for gas-powered vehicles that spew planet-warming air pollution from their tailpipes when driven. Rising global temperatures have endangered the global food supply and made conditions more ideal for the spread of certain diseases.

"This groundbreaking solution revolutionizes the management of lithium-ion batteries," Littelfuse said in a video detailing the technology, noting TTape is also ideal for energy-storage systems, which help ensure non-polluting, low-cost power from renewables such as solar and wind is reliably available even when the energy can't be harvested because of the time of day or weather conditions.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.