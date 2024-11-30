  • Tech Tech

Hyundai's updated electric SUV sets new sales record in the US — here's what's driving interest

"Showcasing strong demand for our electrified vehicles."

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: iStock

Sales of the all-electric Ioniq 5 SUV spiked in October, spurring record sales for Hyundai in the U.S.

Electrek reported on the model's impressive figures in October, with the 4,498 vehicles sold representing a 51% year-over-year increase. The electric vehicle's rising sales helped lift Hyundai to a banner month, including record sales of 71,802 vehicles and 18% growth from 2023.

Another big winner for Hyundai was hybrid vehicles that similarly recorded huge growth.

"The Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, and Ioniq 5 led the way, showcasing strong demand for our electrified vehicles," said Randy Parker, CEO of the Korean company's American operations in a news release.




The Ioniq 5 now totals 34,816 vehicle sales year to date, and there are a number of exciting developments for MotorTrend's 2023 SUV of the Year.

One is that a megaplant in Georgia is beginning production and should soon allow consumers to access the full $7,500 in rebates from the Inflation Reduction Act for purchasing an EV. Right now, consumers have access to a partial rebate of $3,750, per Electrek.

Watch now: Use every last drop of your favorite beauty products with this hack

Another is news of a refreshed 2025 model that offers slightly better range and horsepower, as well as an NACS port allowing access to Tesla's Supercharger network, per Electrek.

That the Ioniq 5 demand peaked in October, despite news of the 2025 model, bodes well for the vehicle's future. One lone downside of the Hyundai sales report was slumping sales for their other all-electric EV, the Ioniq 6.

For consumers weighing the switch to an EV, the Ioniq 5 has been a hit for a few reasons. 

It boasts a range of 300 miles in the top model, which should ease range anxiety. Like other EVs, it enables drivers to access major fuel savings while cutting down on their individual contributions to tailpipe pollution. That can help wean us collectively off dirty energy that heats the planet with dire consequences.

Hyundai is far from done in the EV space, too. That includes patenting a solid-state battery system in the U.S. The auto brand also recently teased a three-row SUV EV, the Ioniq 9, that will similarly be built in Georgia. It will be their largest-ever EV.

One commenter on Electrek disputed that the Ioniq 5 design is changing, writing "'sleek new design' - No, the 2025 has the SAME sleek design, fortunately!"

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

