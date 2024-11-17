Scientists develop battery breakthrough that could ease common concern about EVs: 'One of the industry's key goals'

"This discovery brings us closer to building the next generation of safer and more efficient batteries."

Experts at Canada's McGill University are working to free ions inside of solid-state power packs.

The work, described in a university news release, has resulted in a porous ceramic electrolyte that addresses performance-depleting resistance happening where the electrolyte meets electrodes.

When batteries operate, ions move between two electrodes in a substance called electrolyte, which is a liquid in most common power packs used in electric vehicles and other devices. Solid-state ones, with a hard electrolyte, are considered to be the future. The perks are a light, safe, fast-charging battery with a long lifespan. But production and performance concerns need to be overcome first, according to Top Speed and Forbes.

McGill's research team discovered their electrolyte frees up ion movement and provides better performance. A dense plate is traditionally used, per the university summary.

"By using a polymer-filled porous membrane, we can allow lithium ions to move freely and eliminate the interfacial resistance between the solid electrolyte and the electrodes," Professor George Demopoulos, the research lead, said.

The result, he added in the summary, is better battery performance. "This not only improves the battery's performance but also creates a stable interface for high-voltage operation, one of the industry's key goals," Demopoulos added.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Safety is one of the most-publicized wins for solid-state development. While rare, liquid lithium-ion batteries can combust, causing terrible and well-documented fires. But a Kelley Blue Book report illuminates the fire issue well, noting studies that show gas-powered cars are more likely to catch fire than EVs.

McGill's team is joined by experts at universities around the world who are working on solid electrolytes. Scientists in South Korea are even developing a solid-state toolkit that's intended to be a blueprint for production that others can use.

The right mix of materials and a reliable process is crucial to bringing the battery type to wide-scale use. If successful, better packs could help to grow an already flourishing EV market. EV sales hit three million vehicles during the first quarter of the year, a 25% increase over the same time period in 2023. About one-fifth of cars sold worldwide last year were EVs, per the International Energy Agency.

🗣️ If you're thinking about buying an EV, which of these factors is most likely to convince you that it's a smart decision?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Valuable tax breaks remain available, incentivizing buying one stateside. Gas and maintenance savings can also eliminate around $1,500 of expenses each year.

That's in addition to reducing thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution, realized when an EV replaces a fossil-burning ride, as reported by the U.S. Energy Department. Vehicle exhaust is linked by medical experts to a greater risk for a variety of health problems.

At McGill, the experts think their electrolyte innovation jumps a key hurdle for solid-state batteries, potentially providing a better power source for future EVs.

"This discovery brings us closer to building the next generation of safer and more efficient batteries for electric vehicles," study first author and doctoral graduate Senhao Wang said in the summary.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.