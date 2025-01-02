Hyundai unveils new pulsating battery technology that could make major EV concern a thing of the past — here's how it works

"With this technology, we're not only improving performance but also promoting the mainstream appeal of electric vehicles."

Hyundai continues to move up in the EV world, developing breakthrough battery technology that it says will improve efficiency and safety.

The company's new pulsating heat pipes improve upon a ubiquitous heat pipes design that has long helped cool computers and smartphones, for instance. This time, though, the refrigerant inside aluminum alloy tubes vibrates and circulates to quickly dissipate heat. It works "regardless of gravity," according to EV Magazine.

The outlet stated the tech is cost-efficient and scalable in part because the company uses a press process in manufacturing. The pulsating heat pipes are 0.8 millimeters thick, whereas typical heat pipes are 6 mm. This will help Hyundai Mobis, the company's parts manufacturing arm, to get the technology into electric vehicle batteries, The Korea Herald reported.

"Unlike traditional heat pipes, pulsating heat pipes diffuse heat through the vibration and circulation of refrigerant inside ultra-thin tubes," EV Magazine reported. "The method offers more than 10 times the heat transfer efficiency of standard aluminium, effectively moving heat from overheated battery cells to cooling blocks, even under the high demands of a moving vehicle."









Since ultrafast charging superheats EV batteries, cooling the cells is critical. So, Hyundai's tech places the heat pipes between cells, reducing the risk of overheating by keeping internal temperatures throughout the battery stable.

The technology will also help improve charge times and battery efficiency, as well as increase the adoption of electric vehicles, according to Hyundai Mobis. Videos of the new heat pipes in action show they can keep a battery 22 degrees Celsius cooler than an aluminum cooling plate.

"With this technology, we're not only improving performance but also promoting the mainstream appeal of electric vehicles," a spokesperson stated.

Hyundai also has patented a solid-state battery in the United States, another innovation that would reduce charge times in addition to providing greater range.

The South Korean company recently built an EV plant in Georgia that was the largest economic development project in state history. In November, it broke a U.S. sales record and unveiled the Ioniq 9, cementing its status as a major player in the industry.

