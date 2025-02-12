Engineer invents tiny listening device that could make lengthy blackouts a thing of the past: 'We think of the grid like a giant guitar'

"We need to be monitoring the physical attributes of the grid, too, not just voltage and current."

Blackouts caused by downed power lines and damaged transformers could soon be shorter and less frequent thanks to a tiny solar-powered listening device, potentially saving time, money, and lives.

The startup Gridware has created a small, artificial intelligence-powered device that listens for signs of trouble along power lines, according to TechCrunch. Unlike traditional methods, which require workers to physically inspect miles of power lines, these devices sit on power poles, detecting sounds and vibrations that indicate potential hazards, including fallen tree limbs, wind damage, and downed wires.

If a problem is detected, the device sends details to the cloud using cellular or satellite connections, ensuring utility companies get precise information quickly. This could speed up the process of locating and repairing faults.

"We think of the grid like a giant guitar as opposed to a circuit board," Gridware co-founder Tim Barat told TechCrunch. As a former lineman, Barat understands the challenges of monitoring vast electrical grids. He added, "We need to be monitoring the physical attributes of the grid, too, not just voltage and current."

Gridware's sensors work by detecting mechanical disturbances and vibrations from power poles. The process is similar to a musician listening for subtle changes in a guitar string. These disturbances are analyzed by on-device software trained to identify different issues after years of testing and fine-tuning. Each device takes less than 15 minutes to install and doesn't require a direct connection to power lines, making deployment efficient and cost-effective.

Utility companies have already adopted Gridware's devices. More than 10,000 devices monitor 1,000 miles of power lines for 18 utility companies, including industry giants Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and ConEd. The startup recently raised $26.4 million in fresh funds, a testament to the growing demand for innovative grid-monitoring solutions.

The environmental benefits are promising. AI-powered detectors can prevent dangerous wildfires sparked by malfunctioning electrical equipment. Faster detection could prevent downed power lines from igniting large-scale fires, preventing catastrophic environmental damage.

Gridware's sensors are also good for business. Quicker detection and response can mean fewer prolonged outages, reducing the need for expensive emergency repairs, especially as extreme weather events become more frequent. Communities could also see faster power restoration during outages.

This tech is part of a larger trend of innovative solutions designed to enhance public infrastructure. Engineers are repurposing unpaved roads into streets that divert water for agricultural usage, and companies are electrifying aging train networks to create greener modes of transport.

Barat said this is just the beginning for Gridware. With the promise of widespread deployment, this innovative solution could help make long blackouts a distant memory, bringing communities one step closer to a more sustainable, energy-reliable future.

