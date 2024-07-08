Engineers warn prolonged outages could soon strike one of the world's most populous countries: 'If the situation continues, there are fair chances of a grid disturbance'

The situation is becoming more "serious by the day."

Indian engineers are warning about possible prolonged energy blackouts in the north of the country due to increased demand amid searing heat, The Guardian reported.

What's happening?

The publication explained that energy demand has soared in India as people try to cool down from scorching temperatures. Manufacturers reported that the sales of air conditioners and air coolers went up 40-50% compared to summer 2023. These units are being run constantly to keep up with the heat.

Power consumption in the northern state of Punjab increased by 43% in June compared to June 2023, which prompted the All India Power Engineers Federation to write to the state government, saying the situation is becoming more "serious by the day."

"If the situation continues, there are fair chances of a grid disturbance," the group warned, and that could have a domino effect on the rest of the country.

Why is India's heat wave concerning?

India has been suffering extreme heat since mid-May, making life more difficult for people, especially outdoor workers. Overnight temperatures hover around 91 degrees Fahrenheit, offering little respite. Water shortages in many poorer neighborhoods are exacerbating the problems.

This is just one of many dangerous heat waves that have swept the world in the first half of 2024, from Asia to Mexico, the United States, and Greece. This is worrisome for humans, as exposure to extreme heat can lead to heat-related illnesses, including potentially deadly heat stroke.

While extreme weather events such as heat waves and flooding have always occurred, scientists agree they are occurring more frequently as a result of rising global temperatures.

What's being done about heat waves?

Every day, governments, companies, and scientists are rolling out new ways to help humans better cope with hotter weather. Phoenix, for instance, started using "cool pavement," which reflects the sun's heat and can cool temperatures. Plus, one company says it can use plants to create cooling shade structures and rooftop systems to combat sweltering heat on city streets and sidewalks.

While adaptation is key, it's also important that we try to stop the overheating of our planet by cutting down on dirty energy use. You can make a difference by changing the way you get around — try biking more, walking when you can, taking public transit, making your car more efficient, or even going electric for your next vehicle.

