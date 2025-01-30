Company unveils breakthrough innovation that could revolutionize nation's aging train network: 'The technology ... is here'

These trains operate as "bi-mode" vehicles, running on overhead electric wires where available and switching to battery power on non-electrified sections of the track.

Siemens Mobility has begun to roll out its battery train technology to the Berlin Brandenburg metropolitan region, signaling proof that greener rail transport is possible.

As of mid-December, the transportation company is set to begin adding 31 Mireo Plus B trains to the German region, a proof of concept for a similar project in Britain that aims to electrify Britain's aging diesel train network, according to a press release.

The move follows the debut of this technology on 27 new battery-powered trains in the Ortenau region of Germany in April, with more set to arrive in Denmark in 2025. This development could make rail travel cleaner, more efficient, and less costly without overhauling.

"The completion of these latest journeys demonstrates that the technology for our British battery trains is here," Sambit Banerjee, Joint CEO at Siemens Mobility UK & Ireland, said in the release.

These trains operate as "bi-mode" vehicles, running on overhead electric wires where available and switching to battery power on non-electrified sections of the track. This approach eliminates the need to fully electrify the entire railway network, a process that would be expensive, time-consuming, and disruptive.

By replacing aging diesel trains with Siemens alternatives, the U.K. could save £3.5 billion ($4.36 billion) over the next 35 years, Banerjee said. Doing so would put the U.K. government on track to phase out its diesel-only trains by 2040.

By reducing reliance on diesel engines, the Desiro Verve trains may significantly cut planet-warming emissions. Siemens estimated its trains' deployment in Ortenau would cut diesel emissions by roughly 1.8 million liters per year once complete. Expansion into the Berlin Brandenburg region is slated to cut diesel consumption even further.

Carbon-free rail is also good news for passengers, providing faster service and more comfortable rides than diesel trains, Minister for Transport for Baden-Württemberg Winfried Hermann said in a release.

European trains aren't the only ones getting an electric makeover. The Grand Canyon Railway, running from Williams, Arizona, to the south rim of the Grand Canyon, was awarded a $3.4 million federal grant to fund its electric locomotive project. As of late November, zero-emission electric trains were deployed between San Francisco and San Jose in California.

By introducing cleaner, more efficient technology, Siemens Desiro Verve trains promise a brighter future for rail travel.

