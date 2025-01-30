  • Tech Tech

Company unveils breakthrough innovation that could revolutionize nation's aging train network: 'The technology ... is here'

These trains operate as "bi-mode" vehicles, running on overhead electric wires where available and switching to battery power on non-electrified sections of the track.

by Aaron Mok
These trains operate as "bi-mode" vehicles, running on overhead electric wires where available and switching to battery power on non-electrified sections of the track.

Photo Credit: Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility has begun to roll out its battery train technology to the Berlin Brandenburg metropolitan region, signaling proof that greener rail transport is possible. 

As of mid-December, the transportation company is set to begin adding 31 Mireo Plus B trains to the German region, a proof of concept for a similar project in Britain that aims to electrify Britain's aging diesel train network, according to a press release

The move follows the debut of this technology on 27 new battery-powered trains in the Ortenau region of Germany in April, with more set to arrive in Denmark in 2025. This development could make rail travel cleaner, more efficient, and less costly without overhauling.

"The completion of these latest journeys demonstrates that the technology for our British battery trains is here," Sambit Banerjee, Joint CEO at Siemens Mobility UK & Ireland, said in the release.

These trains operate as "bi-mode" vehicles, running on overhead electric wires where available and switching to battery power on non-electrified sections of the track. This approach eliminates the need to fully electrify the entire railway network, a process that would be expensive, time-consuming, and disruptive. 

By replacing aging diesel trains with Siemens alternatives, the U.K. could save £3.5 billion ($4.36 billion) over the next 35 years, Banerjee said. Doing so would put the U.K. government on track to phase out its diesel-only trains by 2040.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

By reducing reliance on diesel engines, the Desiro Verve trains may significantly cut planet-warming emissions. Siemens estimated its trains' deployment in Ortenau would cut diesel emissions by roughly 1.8 million liters per year once complete. Expansion into the Berlin Brandenburg region is slated to cut diesel consumption even further. 

Carbon-free rail is also good news for passengers, providing faster service and more comfortable rides than diesel trains, Minister for Transport for Baden-Württemberg Winfried Hermann said in a release

European trains aren't the only ones getting an electric makeover. The Grand Canyon Railway, running from Williams, Arizona, to the south rim of the Grand Canyon, was awarded a $3.4 million federal grant to fund its electric locomotive project. As of late November, zero-emission electric trains were deployed between San Francisco and San Jose in California. 

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

By introducing cleaner, more efficient technology, Siemens Desiro Verve trains promise a brighter future for rail travel.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x