New research shatters common myth about power outages — here's what you need to know

"The concern is shifting to how to utilize and store that power when it's produced."

Some critics have said that the clean energy transition would lead to more blackouts, but California researchers have debunked this myth. The team found that no power outages occurred in the state when solar, wind, and hydropower supplied 100% of electricity needs for a record 98 of 116 days from late winter to early summer in 2024.

According to findings published in the journal Renewable Energy, the wind, water, and solar electricity supply on California's main grid surpassed demand for up to 10 hours per day during the measured period.

While the team acknowledged that California would need to invest in more clean energy projects before it can run on renewable electricity 24/7, the research proves it's feasible for wind, solar, and hydro to power all energy sectors as the transition accelerates.

Researchers found that solar, wind, and battery outputs saw incredible growth from 2023 to 2024, increasing 31%, 8%, and 105%, respectively. In turn, oil and gas use declined by an estimated 40% in the same period. When more of California's grid is powered by clean energy, dirty fuel use should drop further, improving air quality and lowering pollution across the state.

Clean energy is also helping Texas keep the lights on, especially during brutal summer heat waves. The findings showed that between October 2023 and September 2024, Texas met over 32% of its electricity demand with wind, water, and hydropower. It added 7.2 gigawatts of battery capacity to its grid during that time, which could have played a big role in preventing blackouts in the record-breaking summer of 2024.

With our warming world leading to more heat waves and droughts — and, therefore, increasing electricity demand — it's crucial to ramp up the clean energy transition to bring Earth's temperature down.

Researchers said that, at least in California, installing more large-scale solar plants, batteries, onshore and offshore wind, and enhanced geothermal should help shore up clean energy supplies, especially as efficiency improvements are made. In turn, this will provide more protection from blackouts and contribute to grid stability.

"The future is a renewable smart-grid and plenty of battery capacity to hold the excess energy harvested," one Reddit user said.

"The amount of generation that can be provided by WWS is starting to get to the point where we don't really need much more of those generation sites and the concern is shifting to how to utilize and store that power when it's produced," another commented.

