Texas to receive major power grid boost as massive new battery system takes shape: 'Crucial for meeting peak energy needs'

Texas' grid is about to get a major boost. A new massive battery storage system is coming to San Antonio, according to Electrek.

Electrical and natural gas utility company CPS Energy is working with solar and battery storage developer OCI Energy on the project. Together, the companies will provide the area with a major backup for the Bexar County grid.

Named Alamo City ESS LLC, the project is a 120-megawatt (MW), 480-megawatt-hour (MWh) battery storage system. While OCI will develop, finance, and operate the battery storage project, CPS Energy will provide electrical demand in the San Antonio area.

The battery will serve a crucial role in supporting the grid, as it's designed to supply power at full capacity for four hours before requiring a recharge. Electrek reports that this fact alone "will be crucial for meeting peak energy needs."

Across the country, rechargeable battery storage systems have already made a huge impact on the electrical grid. They not only provide an extra level of resilience during extreme weather events, but they also help reduce the total amount of dirty energy pollution. By transitioning toward clean power supplies, such as solar energy, states can help improve air quality while reducing energy costs.

San Antonio is No. 1 among Texas cities for locally installed solar capacity.

The project is intended to go online by the end of 2026. The city has a goal to be net zero by 2050.

"As a San Antonio-based company, we are thrilled to build on our decade-long collaboration with CPS Energy," OCI Energy's president Sabah Bayatli told Electrek. "Now, we're introducing large-scale battery energy storage to San Antonio to help secure reliable and sustainable power for our community today and for generations to come."

