Experts issue sobering warning about second phase of disasters to strike Los Angeles: 'The hazard to the public is not over'

The California fires, which started Jan. 7, have already burned more than 50,000 acres in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties.

Waves of mud could be the next disaster visited upon Los Angeles-area residents as part of a cruel second phase to the weeks-long firestorms that are still burning, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

As a result, The New York Times reported that watershed and forest officials are already scouring the flame-blackened landscape to gauge the new geological reality that's being left, particularly regarding pending rainfall.

What's happening?

California fire and government leaders are planning to transition from one disaster to a likely second in the form of landslides. Part of the problem is that burned land doesn't absorb rain normally, causing massive downhill runoffs. And with precipitation in the forecast, mudslides and debris flows are possible, according to Newsom's office.

"After a wildfire, the hazard to the public is not over," Jeremy Lancaster, California's state geologist, told the Times.

In response, Newsom signed an executive order to expedite efforts to mitigate the potential flows. The measure "streamlines" debris cleanup and hillside support efforts. It also suspends some environmental red tape to hasten the work throughout the rainy season, all per his office.

"This order helps keep our emergency response focused on protecting communities, not permits and paperwork," Newsom said in the message.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why is the response important?

The wind-fed California fires, which started on Jan. 7, have already burned more than 50,000 acres in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties. More than 16,000 structures have been destroyed. Worse yet, 28 people have been killed so far, all according to a state fire report.

A mudslide carrying burnt rubble could be an equally terrible prospect.

"A debris flow is like a flood on steroids," Jason Kean, a research hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, told the Times. "It's all bulked up with rocks and mud and trees."

While every extreme weather event can't be linked to our planet's overheating, experts at NASA reported that it can essentially supercharge storms, wildfires, droughts, and other disasters. The risk for more extreme weather also increases as the mercury rises, per the experts.

What's being done to help?

In California, Newsom's order and hazard mapping detailed by the Times, are being completed to prepare for expected rainfall. The newspaper reported that debris flows are typically uninsured hazards, making mitigation crucial.

Innovators are also at work to help our structures adjust to future weather threats. In the United Kingdom, FloodJack was developed to lift homes above rising flood waters.

Another example is a girls' school in India that was designed using smart geometry and architecture to keep it cool in a desert region that can hit 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

At home, you can help by simply switching out your old light bulbs with LEDs — this more modern lighting causes five times less planet-warming air pollution than traditional bulbs. You can also save hundreds of dollars per year on your energy bill by going with LEDs.

Staying educated about our planet, and advocacy, are perhaps the best ways to stay tuned in to climate topics, providing you with the facts to have impactful conversations about our environment with friends and family.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.