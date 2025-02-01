New studies reveals troubling cause linked to brain function, fertility: 'Caused by years of increasing exposure'

Smoke particles can enter our bloodstreams through our lungs.

Recent studies point to troubling links between wildfire smoke and serious health risks, including brain function, mental health, and fertility, Wired reported.

What's happening?

Scientists now understand that smoke particles can enter our bloodstreams through our lungs, raising the odds of stroke, heart disease, and other conditions.

Tiny particles in wildfire smoke, known as PM 2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometers), pose more significant risks than other air pollutants. Their size and unique chemical makeup allow them to move deep into our bodies.

By 2054, over 125 million Americans will breathe unhealthy air from wildfires each year, up 50% from now. California's Central Valley could experience three months yearly of hazardous air quality.

Why is wildfire smoke concerning?

Research from 2024 shows smoke exposure can reduce success rates of fertility treatments and increase anxiety in adolescents. A UCLA study found that California had up to 55,700 early deaths tied to wildfire smoke between 2008 and 2018.

"This is the first long-term study to assess deaths caused by years of increasing exposure to wildfire smoke in a state that, like other Western states, is seeing more frequent and more severe wildfires," High Country News' Kylie Mohr wrote.

Long-term exposure may raise dementia risk. For each slight rise in smoke levels over three years, the chance of diagnosis increased 18%. Career firefighters face potential brain health challenges similar to those with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

What can we do about wildfire smoke?

Solutions start at home and extend to our communities.

Installing good air filters in houses, schools, hospitals, and nursing homes helps protect vulnerable people. Public "clean air centers" give everyone a place to breathe safely during smoky days. The federal government is testing better respirators for wildland firefighters.

We can also reduce smoke at its source: Controlled burns lower wildfire intensity and risk. While this research seems frightening, understanding smoke's effects helps us take smart steps to protect ourselves and our neighbors, whether we live near fires or hundreds of miles away.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



