5 futuristic EVs that could change how our cars look — and how they drive

You won't see these cars going down Main Street very often, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy learning about them.

by Rick Kazmer
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Some electric vehicles, like Tesla's Model Y, are becoming a common sight on streets across America — there were, after all, more than 400,000 Model Ys sold in the U.S. last year alone, according to data collector Statista. 

And while the Model Y likely doesn't draw many second looks these days, there are countless EVs pushing the boundaries of what a car can look like. Here are five futuristic EVs that are so rare you may not see them on the street anytime soon. 

Watch now: Honda reveals how it's rethinking electric vehicles from the ground up with exciting new concept cars

01.

Nyobolt/Callum concept car

Nyobolt sports car with rapid-charge battery

A battery maker and a car designer have teamed up in Great Britain to create a sharp-looking EV with outstanding performance. Nyobolt has provided a power pack capable of charging from 5% to 80% in under five minutes. 

For its part, accomplished design firm Callum created a ride with a vintage feel suitable for James Bond — and the car has accomplished the goal of proving Nyobolt's battery ability during testing in England, as reported by the BBC. 

Read more →

02.

Genesis X Gran Berlinetta 

"Okay weird but kind of cool?"

The Berlinetta is part of Genesis' Magma lineup. The fiery orange concept in the promotional photos gives the impression that the EV was shot straight out of a volcano — presumably the designers' intent for the impressive offering from Hyundai's luxury brand. A stunning horizontal light scheme adds to the visual spectacle. 

While acknowledging speed and performance, Genesis said in its Magma marketing that Berlinetta is meant to bring more: "to kindle the joy of sporty driving with effortless comfort."

Read more →

03.

Re-engineered Nissan Ariya

"Our main goal is to inspire people."

This rugged EV has gone far beyond a concept. Scottish couple Chris and Julie Ramsey took this beefed-up SUV on a 17,000-mile trek from the North Pole to the South Pole in just nine months, a first for any vehicle. 

The re-engineered Ariya has big tires made for snow and other harsh conditions. It was built to run in frigid temperatures. CarBuzz noted that the EV sports a tow-behind wind turbine and solar panels, as well. 

Read more →

04.

Nio ET9

The company has some innovative approaches to make EV use easy for consumers in any location.

Reports from the spring noted that this unique, luxury-class EV could be delivered within a year. The spacious ride with an "executive bridge" inside has a $112,000 price tag, per Electrek. 

It can travel 158 miles on a five-minute charge. But that's all secondary to another unique ability: The ET9 can literally shake the snow off itself. 

Read more →

05.

Honda's 0 Series

Thumbnail

Honda can easily claim two slots on this list. Its upcoming 0 Series cars, the Saloon and the Space-Hub, look incredibly futuristic — especially the latter, with its giant rectangular rear lighting. James Reeves, the company's director of sustainability strategy for North America, told The Cool Down the brand is undergoing "a once-in-100-year transformation."

"We wanted to rethink EVs themselves — what if we just started from scratch?" Reeves explained. "That's one of the references of the 0 Series: Let's start from zero. It's also a reference to our environmental goal of zero impact on the environment, and we've infused that into our design principles." 

Read more →

