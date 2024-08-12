Electric sports car from Aston Martin designer showcases breakthrough battery during testing: 'Making electrification appealing'

An electric sports car from Great Britain has been making headlines this summer, thanks to a snazzy look from renowned designer Callum and a groundbreaking battery from Nyobolt.

The partnership has produced a car with the profile of a vintage, midcentury Aston Martin, but with the latest battery tech to power it: a special Nyobolt power pack that can charge from 10% to 80% safely in under 5 minutes. The battery was built with insight from Cambridge University-educated scientists, per the company.

Key performance marks were proved on an English test track in June, as documented by the BBC.

"Nyobolt is removing the obstacle of slow and inconvenient charging, making electrification appealing and accessible to those who don't have the time for lengthy charging times or space for a home charger," Nyobolt battery systems director Shane Davies said in a press release.

While the battery maker is staying tight-lipped on key details about the power pack, other than its superb performance and safety specs, the Callum-created sports car is in full view online.

Callum designs Aston Martins and even lounge chairs. The former seems to have provided at least some inspiration for the Nyobolt build, which was in development for 10 years, per a Callum video clip.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The designer describes the profile as having an "aggressive, nose-down attitude." It also tested at a 120-mile range after just 4 minutes of charging, realized with help from the smaller, lighter Nyobolt battery. The range was noted in the BBC story on the two-day trials.

It's sure to be welcome news to potential electric vehicle buyers who are entering a growing market.

There were a record 1.2 million EVs sold in the U.S. alone last year, according to Cox Automotive. Valuable government tax breaks worth up to $7,500 and better technology, relieving range anxiety and safety fears, are drawing more people to the cleaner rides.

The U.S. Energy Department notes that EVs prevent thousands of pounds of harmful air pollution when compared to fossil fuel burners, on average. That's less dirty air vying for space in our lungs. The pollution is associated with cardiovascular, respiratory, and other health concerns, according to medical experts.

The Callum/Nyobolt creation fits into a growing niche, as EVs are getting sporty when it comes to performance and design. Genesis has a lineup inspired by magma, with models that look like they just shot out of a volcano. The BYD Yangwang U9 can perform a light and dance show; the theatrics don't steal from the car's unique, sleek design.

The price tags for these exceptional models are about what you'd think: Up to a couple hundred thousand dollars or more. Fortunately, there are great options at under $40,000, such as the Tesla Model Y.

Better battery tech, including Nyobolt's offering, will only help to lower costs. When coupled with the U.S. tax incentives, the rides are often priced on par, or less than, gas vehicles.

CNN reports that Nyobolt is working on deals to sell its batteries to eight EV makers. That's good news for motorists at large if it helps them to perform like the Callum-designed model.

"Our Nyobolt EV demonstrates the efficiency gains facilitated by our fast-charging, longer-life battery technology, enabling capacity to be right-sized while still delivering the required performance," Davies said in a Nyobolt press release.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.