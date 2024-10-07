Scientists make game-changing discovery while studying battery charging cycles — and it could raise the bar for longer life spans

"This understanding is crucial for finding the best balance between battery performance and manufacturing efficiency."

Stanford researchers may have discovered a new cardinal rule for battery manufacturers, thanks to findings from the SLAC-Stanford Battery Center.

That's because an analysis geared to improve lithium-ion power pack life spans suggests that the very first charge-up is the most important, with high current producing the best long-term results.

The insight differs from conventional techniques using lower currents for the virgin power-up, all according to Stanford.

The new method can increase power pack longevity by up to 50%, in addition to greatly shortening the initial charge time from hours to only 20 minutes, per the experts.

"This study is very exciting for us," Toyota Research Institute senior scientist Steven Torrisi, who collaborated in the effort, said in the report. The project included experts and funding from multiple labs.

The team used machine learning, a branch of artificial intelligence explained here by IBM, to analyze electrode changes in pouch cells that trigger longer life. Ions move between two electrodes, through a substance called an electrolyte, during operation, as the U.S. Department of Energy explained.

New positive electrodes have a full complement of lithium. But each time a charge/discharge cycle happens, some of it is deactivated. Part of the solution does not at first seem sensible.

"Oddly enough, one way to minimize the overall lithium loss is to deliberately lose a large percentage of the initial supply of lithium during the battery's first charge," per the lab report, paraphrasing comments from researcher Xiao Cui.

The expert later used a bucket of water as an example.

"Removing more lithium ions up front is a bit like scooping water out of a full bucket before carrying it. The extra headspace in the bucket decreases the amount of water splashing out along the way. In similar fashion, deactivating more lithium ions during formation frees up headspace in the positive electrode and allows the electrode to cycle in a more efficient way," per Cui's paraphrased statements.

The higher current helps to create this extra headspace, as noted by the experts.

And the lost lithium has a key purpose. It becomes a "squishy" protective layer on the negative electrode, which protects it during the first charge. This helps to prevent future degradation, according to Stanford.

Better battery production is key to lowering costs and improving electric vehicles, grid storage, and even device performance as we transition to cleaner energy sources. California's Liminal has tech that can identify flaws in batteries while they are being made. Early imperfection detection can reduce costly recalls and breakdowns on the road.

EVs are already sound, reliable, and safe rides. Kelley Blue Book notes that gas-powered cars are more likely to catch fire than EVs. And batteries that can charge in minutes and last for hundreds of miles are dousing range anxiety concerns.

In fact, it's a good time to make the switch, with tax credits worth thousands of dollars for certain new and used models readily available. By making the change to an EV, you can also save up to $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance costs as well as prevent thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution from being emitted, the DOE reported. Vehicle exhaust, for reference, is linked by medical experts at the Environmental Protection Agency to heart, lung, and other health problems.

In the meantime, the Stanford team seems intent on perfecting battery production as part of research that could improve the tech even more.

"This understanding is crucial for finding the best balance between battery performance and manufacturing efficiency," Stanford professor Will Chueh said in the summary.

