Couple embarks on history-making journey in their souped-up Nissan: ‘We are putting this vehicle through its toughest test’

British couple Chris and Julie Ramsey are testing the limits of a souped-up electric Nissan — and their own resolve — as they trek from one end of the world to the other.

The history-making globetrotters will be a bit of a spectacle as they cross tundras, climb mountains, and pass through continents on the 16,777-mile adventure that includes a tow-behind wind turbine and solar panels. The rigorous trip could be the toughest expedition ever for an electric vehicle (EV) as industry innovators try to extend range and ability.

“We’re putting this vehicle through its toughest test, but it’s showing its capability, and it’s going to be an amazing adventure,” Chris Ramsey said in a YouTube video about the trip.

In the next 10 months, the couple will be experiencing some of the coldest environments and the hilliest terrains on the planet, passing through 14 countries, he said.

The electric Ariya the Ramseys are taking isn’t much different from one you’d buy right now from Nissan, which lists for a starting price of about $43,000 and has a range of up to 304 miles.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The Ramsey’s vehicle has been modified by Arctic Trucks with 39-inch tires and some other features to make the never-before-completed trip possible. The most eye-catching part of the convoy is what’s in tow: a rig with a foldable wind turbine and solar array, according to CarBuzz.

The extra solar- and wind-catching equipment will allow the travelers to take advantage of renewable energy that is abundant on parts of the journey. They will also plug in to charge up when the power is available.

The trip will include expected temperatures from minus 22 degrees to 86 degrees Fahrenheit, glaciers, and sand dunes.

“Our mission is to show that electric vehicles can tackle the harshest of environments — from the bitter cold of the poles to the hot and humid jungles of South America, and illustrate that they are exhilarating to drive while meeting the daily demands of drivers around the world,” Chris Ramsey told Nissan.

Mat Weaver, who heads up Nissan Europe’s design team, said Nissan’s global team “poured their hearts and souls” into the Ariya. Nissan is focusing on EVs, with a goal of making them available to anyone in the world by 2050.

This trip is part of the ride.

“[W]e hope to reach and inspire action in others all around the world, demonstrating the prowess of electric vehicles and speeding up adoption as part of the solution to reducing global emissions,” Clíodhna Lyons, a leader with Nissan, said.

The Ramseys will be getting ample opportunity to test the limits of their Ariya as they traverse the planet using energy gathered, in part, from the sun and wind.

“[I]t’s our home for the next 10 months,” Julie Ramsey said.

They plan to reach the south pole of Antarctica by December.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.