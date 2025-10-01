Homeowner questions popular HVAC upgrade after receiving enticing installation offer: 'Should I do it?'

"Get that free money while you can!"

To upgrade or not to upgrade?

A homeowner in the Denver, Colorado, area turned to the internet for advice on whether they should upgrade to an electric heat pump to replace their 10-year-old gas heater.

While the internet — as usual — was not unanimous, the vast majority of commenters expressed satisfaction with their decision to switch to a cost-saving and more environmentally friendly heat pump.

Posting to the r/heatpumps subreddit, the original poster shared an image showing the quote they had received for installing a heat pump and the necessary upgrades to their electrical system.

"Should I do it?" the OP asked in the post's title.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I have a 800 sq ft townhome in Denver with a 10 year old gas furnace and newer central AC unit," the OP explained in the caption. "Should I take advantage of this offer?"

The OP further explained that they had to decide quickly because rebates in their area were expiring soon.

Redditors rushed to the comments to offer advice based on their own experience.

"Can't speak to the brand but I paid 10k to replace my old ac unit with a Mitsubishi heat pump last year and have zero regrets," commented one Redditor.

"Yes," advised another. "Get that free money while you can!"

While upgrading to an electric heat pump might seem complicated, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace simplifies the process. It's free, easy-to-use online tools allow you to connect with pre-screened installers in your area and to receive free, unbiased support from EnergySage's expert energy advisors.

Heating your home with an electric heat pump is better for the environment than using nonrenewable natural gas, which releases heat-trapping, planet-overheating pollution. Plus, switching your HVAC to an electric heat pump can save you as much as $400 per year on energy costs, meaning your heat pump will help pay for itself over time.

"An air source heat pump is a great way to heat and cool your space (yeah, it does both!)," explained the website for EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace. "This electric-based technology can work in any home and works more efficiently than traditional HVAC systems."

To take the cost savings and environmental benefits of an electric heat pump to the next level, you can pair a heat pump with home solar. Installing solar panels on your home can drop your electricity bill to practically zero, while also reducing planet-overheating pollution.

EnergySage takes the confusion out of home solar with its free website that makes it easy to compare quotes from local installers while taking maximum advantage of government rebates and other incentives available in your state, saving customers up to $10,000.

Think you can't afford home solar? Think again. Palmetto's innovative LightReach solar leasing program allows you to lock in low energy rates while installing solar on your home for $0 down and still providing all the environmental benefits of owning your own panels.

If you're still looking for more information on deciding which heat pump option is right for you, Mitsubishi can help with its free website.

Whatever combination of electric heat pumps and home solar you decide on, you have to act quickly, with federal tax credits for home solar and energy-efficient home appliances like electric heat pumps expiring December 31, 2025.

Don't delay, or you might end up like the OP.

"I waited too long and some of the rebates went away in Denver," they said in an update at the bottom of the comments. "Waiting for the next round to make a decision."

