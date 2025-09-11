HVAC tech shares simple tips for keeping a next-gen heat pump running 'better for longer': 'The big thing is the condensers'

Once you have a heat pump, your only job is to maintain it.

In the U.S., most people have spent their entire lives accustomed to having indoor climate control — that is, cooling in summer and heating in winter. And while this lifestyle is comfortable, it's also expensive: More than 50% of the average home's energy usage comes just from heating and cooling it, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

But since vastly more efficient HVAC systems have been developed — namely, different types of heat pumps — they've proved to be one of the most effective ways to slash monthly home utility bills. It's estimated that upgrading to a heat pump can save the average household $370 each year, according to Rewiring America.

In addition to these monthly savings, heat pumps from trusted brands such as LG are also eligible for financial incentives such as tax credits and rebates, making them even more appealing to homeowners.

Some federal tax incentives will expire in 2026, but many rebates will remain available for heat pump installations. That said, opting to install sooner rather than later is the best way to ensure the most savings. LG offers a free tool (based on your zip code) to help you find heat pump rebates available to you.

And finally, because these pumps generally rely on moving thermal energy, rather than burning oil and gas to create heat, they also dramatically reduce a home's pollution footprint. Avoiding that pollutive output also means there's cleaner air inside the home, making it safer to breathe.

Once you have a heat pump, your only job is to maintain it. To that end, the HVAC experts of One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning shared a helpful video on their YouTube page (@TheAirOfAuthority).

"Just like any appliance, the mini-split will work better for longer if you have it maintained and cleaned," they explained. A mini-split is a type of small, ductless heat pump, and it has become popular as an effective and versatile option for those wanting the efficiency of a heat pump without the hassle of changing their ductwork.

In the video, the technician opens the mini-split to show its dusty interior. "We'll make sure these filters are clean," he said. "The big thing is the condensers, getting those juiced out."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

After rinsing the filters, the technician visits the condensers, which appear to be located in the home's basement. He uses an evaporator coil cleaner, which he then rinses off the condenser to avoid any possible corrosion. One final dusting of the filters and the vent, and it's good as new.

A great place to start in finding a new heat pump is with the experts at LG. And for homeowners who want to lower their energy costs even further, opting for home solar power is the best way to significantly reduce those monthly bills.

To that end, the free tools at EnergySage are a great starting point; they offer free quote comparisons from trusted installers and help identify all available incentives, saving the average customer an estimated $10,000 on each installation.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.