Homeowners reveal the unexpected benefits of using heat pump HVACs during the wintertime: 'I am surprised at how much money is left in my bank account'

If you thought that a heat pump couldn't handle winter, one homeowner is ready to prove otherwise.

In their post on the subreddit r/heatpumps, they explained how their high-efficiency heat pump had fared during their first winter — and detailed how it surprised them.

"I noticed … how different the 'comfort' feels compared to a regular furnace," they wrote. "It's not blasting hot air all at once, but more of a steady, even warmth. Took me a few days to get used to, but now I actually prefer it."

Turning to the homeowners in the group who had already made the upgrade, they asked, "what were some of the quirks or surprises you had to get used to?"

One commenter jumped in quickly with enthusiasm. "I am surprised at how much money is left in my bank account," they wrote. They then explained that, after paying $3,000 for oil the year prior — not to mention additional costs for maintenance — they upgraded to a heat pump. After that, their bill for the entire winter was only $770.

Since heating and cooling are responsible for a huge portion of home energy costs — nearly half, according to the Department of Energy — opting for a more efficient system means that you'll accumulate major savings. And heat pumps, in particular, are anywhere from twice to four times as efficient as conventional oil heaters, according to Rewiring America.

It's just one reason why so many homeowners are opting for heat pumps, especially those from trusted brands like LG. Not only do heat pumps deliver consistent and reliable climate control, but they also eliminate the associated pollution from burning dirty fuel sources like oil and gas.

For those who want to continue their home upgrade momentum, installing home solar panels is an excellent way to amplify the savings from efficient appliances like a heat pump — bringing energy costs to near zero.

With many of the federal incentives, tax credits, and rebates for certain home upgrades expiring in 2026, acting sooner rather than later could mean a difference of thousands of dollars.

