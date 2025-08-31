Confused homeowner questions the hype around heat pumps after noticing common trend: 'I really, really want to understand this'

A skeptical homeowner had a simple question for the r/hvacadvice subreddit: "If heat pumps are so climate friendly and energy efficient, why doesn't everyone want them?"

They expanded on their confusion in a lengthy post and seemed earnest about hearing others' thoughts, writing, "I really, really want to understand this."

At the crux of the OP's confusion was whether there was something besides the heat pumps' upfront cost of $4,000-$8,000 and their novel technology that was stopping consumers from adopting them.

They began their post by questioning how a heat pump would be better for the environment than alternatives like a gas furnace. Users did agree with their assertion that, when cooling, it's comparable to a conventional AC unit, with the caveat that a ground-source heat pump would have efficiency advantages.

On heating, the OP encountered more resistance. Heat pumps' efficiency is the real answer here. Even if powered by dirty energy sources, using less of it is better for the planet. Heat pumps achieve this advantage by moving heat around, instead of creating it from scratch.

Another question the OP had was on cost. With the caveat around AC's similarity outside of ground-source models, the OP again tried to poke holes in the consensus that heat pumps save money while heating homes.

Their big question was about performance in cold climates. They were dubious about efficiency losses when it gets really cold, and whether electricity would be cheaper than gas. The answer is, of course, dependent on every individual's situation, including local rates, incentives, and weather conditions.

That's why finding the best HVAC installer and heat pump model is critical. Mitsubishi, for example, can help homeowners connect with trained professionals in its trusted network to find the top model for their situation.

For the record, new models of air-source heat pumps are starting to change the narrative on the tech's efficiency in wintry weather. On the cost side, the numbers don't lie when it comes to savings, especially when you find the right system.

One last thing to debunk is the OP's somewhat out-of-date assertion that heat pumps aren't popular. Right now, heat pumps are outselling gas furnaces in the U.S. and rising at a rapid rate, and they are gaining steam with installers.

The momentum may be partly due to concerns that incentives and tax credits will be eliminated. It's important to note that they are currently intact.

Redditors chimed in with their own answers for the OP.

"Long & short of it is, installers are conservative, and difficult to change their ways," one hypothesized. "People do what they know."

"It's all pros and cons, weighing your particular situation, budget, etc.," another user suggested.

When it comes down to it, for nearly all households, the best option will be a heat pump.

