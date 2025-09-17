Homeowner hunts for real-world reviews after questioning the hype around next-gen heat pumps: 'Is it really that cheap to run one?'

You want to be comfortable in your home, but you also don't want to break the bank to do it. One resident asked a Reddit community about how much it will cost to heat their new home with a heat pump.

The Redditor posted in the r/Wellington subreddit explaining they are new to New Zealand and have come from a hot climate, so it costs a lot to cool their home with a heat pump. They've done some research and asked, "Is it really that cheap to run one?"

Heat pumps really can save you a lot of money on your electric bill. As one Vermont homeowner shared on Reddit, they paid about $68 a month, from November through March, to heat their home. Additionally, according to Rewiring America, a heat pump can save you up to $400 a year on your bill.

The reason you see so much savings is that a heat pump works more efficiently than traditional HVAC systems. For hot months, it will remove the heat from your home and transfer it outside. For the cold months, it takes heat from water, the ground, and the air and transfers it inside.

Heating your home can be the biggest cause of a high electric bill, so upgrading to a heat pump is the best way to not only reduce your bill but also help the environment. They reduce the dirty energy that would have come out of a furnace, which eliminates some of the polluting gases that warm the planet.

Unfortunately, there can be a high upfront cost when you install a heat pump, between $4,000 and $8,000. Luckily, there are tax credits available. The Inflation Reduction Act offers households with low incomes a rebate of up to $1,750 when installing a heat pump.

Mitsubishi can also connect you with trained professionals to help you find the right heat pump for your home. Mitsubishi makes it really simple. You can be connected with one contractor or more to sort through your options.

