Homeowner shares electric bill after freezing winter with a heat pump: 'Really a no-brainer'

A homeowner has sparked excitement online after sharing details about how much money they saved by installing multiple mini-split electric heat pumps to warm their home during the frigid winter months in Vermont.

Posting to the r/heatpumps subreddit, the original poster shared the details of their home heating bill, showing that they paid a total of only $341 total to heat their home from November through March, or about $68 per month.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their first winter with mini-split heat pumps was so successful that OP was considering ditching their old, gas-powered heater for good.

"I will likely be removing my gas furnace shortly and fully cancelling gas service assuming there are no homeowners insurance issues with this," the OP wrote.

One of the benefits of adding heat pumps is that it's often useful to have two heating systems in place for redundancies in the event of something going wrong or an extremely cold stretch below minus-15 degrees Fahrenheit, after which point heat pumps generally struggle on their own.

So it may be wise for most homeowners in northern states to consider keeping two in place, but the Redditor likely wanted to consider removing gas for two reasons: First, to eliminate the extra monthly flat cost for service, and second, to reduce the risk for gas leaks, carbon monoxide poisoning, and fires.

Fellow Redditors flocked to the comments to share their amazement.

"Mini splits rock," said one commenter. "People report spending this every month with central."

"Outstanding post," applauded another. "Heat pumps are really a no-brainer."

Mini-splits, like the ones made famous by TCD partner Mitsubishi Electric, are ductless home heating or cooling systems that can be much more versatile and energy-efficient than central air.

"Ductless minisplit heat pumps (also called 'minisplits') are an excellent option for retrofitting houses with non-ducted heating systems like hydronic (hot water heat), radiant panels, and space heaters (wood, kerosene, propane)," according to the Department of Energy website.

"They also are ideal for room additions where extending or installing distribution ductwork is not feasible and for very efficient new homes that require only a small space conditioning system," the DOE continued.

As the OP demonstrated, mini-split heat pumps can be a great option for homeowners looking to save on their wintertime energy costs, and they are reliable, too.

When asked in the comments at what temperature the old gas furnace would kick in, the OP responded: "Never. Emergency switch was off the whole season."

Data shows that switching your heating system to electric heat pumps can save an average of $400 per year on energy costs. If you're interested in learning more about heat pumps or finding a local HVAC installer, Mitsubishi offers a free, easy-to-use online tool, and the company's affiliated installers can help you navigate paperwork to claim local and federal tax credits and rebates, such as the 30% federal tax credit up to $2,000 that expires on Dec. 31.

To reduce heating costs even further, you can pair electric heat pumps with solar panels. Installing solar panels on your home can reduce your electricity bill to practically zero while powering your dwelling with cleaner, renewable energy from the sun.

