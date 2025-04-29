Researchers make troubling finding about widespread threat to public health: 'Especially when people are exposed to high levels'

There are steps individuals can take to lower their risks.

A new 10-year study by University College London researchers has established a link between air pollution and cognitive decline in adults over 65.

What's happening?

While aging generally contributes to cognitive decline, it's so far unclear why some adults experience greater levels and acceleration of cognitive decay than others. The UCL study, published in The Journals of Gerontology, pointed toward nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) as factors.

The researchers targeted areas with high and low concentrations of PM 2.5 , which can accumulate in the lungs, and nitrogen dioxide, which is released by most fuel-burning machines, from gas stoves to car engines.

Upon evaluating the memory, executive function, language, and other such skills in older adults, the team discovered that those breathing in the most nitrogen dioxide and PM 2.5 demonstrated the lowest cognitive ability. In particular, language capacity appeared to be the most affected.

"Although the biological underpinnings of the association between pollutant exposure and poor cognitive performance are still unclear, it has been suggested that increased air pollution is most strongly associated with impairment in the temporal lobe, which is essential for language," the researchers wrote.

Why is cognitive decline from air pollution concerning?

Air pollution has already been linked to several health problems, including asthma, heart disease, and even fetal and childhood brain development. With this most recent study, the list keeps growing.

"Our study shows that air pollution is not just harmful to the lungs and heart but also brain health, especially when people are exposed to high levels for long periods," the study's lead author, Dr. Giorgio Di Gessa, expressed in a press release.

The research highlights that the very air we breathe can contribute to accelerated cognitive decay as we age. According to the World Health Organization, 90% of the global population breathes in polluted air regularly.

What's being done about air pollution?

National movements toward regulating pollution and incentivizing clean energy technology can set positive precedents for industries and communities going forward.

On your own, you can opt for fuel-free or fuel-reducing alternatives to your regular habits, such as taking public transit or upgrading to an induction stove. Shopping secondhand and repurposing your waste can also lower industrial strain by reducing your demand for production.

Still, while limiting air pollution is no doubt key to mitigating these adverse outcomes for future generations, our populations and industries are expanding so rapidly that it may not be entirely within our control.

To lower your health risks regardless, you can opt for a more active and mindful lifestyle. For instance, even mild physical exercise can help lower your risk of developing dementia as you age, according to Harvard Health. Small changes like refining your diet or spending time in nature can also further fortify your cognitive health.

