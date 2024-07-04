Research suggests concerning connection between air pollution exposure and digestive system damage — here's what you need to know

Research has found tiny air particles in pollution don't just harm our lungs. They can also damage our digestive systems, including livers and intestines.

What's happening?

Fine air particles, known as PM2.5, can damage the digestive system. These particles, which are less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, can travel deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream when inhaled.

A study published in the journal eGastroenterology highlights how PM2.5 exposure triggers stress responses in digestive system cells, leading to inflammation and other harmful effects, as summarized on Medical Xpress.

Why is fine particle exposure concerning?

According to the report, the implications of PM2.5 exposure are alarming, as it can severely impact major digestive organs. The liver, crucial for detoxification and metabolism, is particularly vulnerable. PM2.5 exposure can cause inflammation, stress responses, and damage to organelles — or subcellular structures — within liver cells, potentially leading to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes.

Additionally, PM2.5 can impair the pancreas and intestines, increasing the risk of pancreatic damage in people with diabetes and causing intestinal cells to become more permeable, leading to various digestive issues.

This research underscores the far-reaching and serious consequences of air pollution on human health.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What's being done about fine particles?

Efforts to mitigate PM2.5 exposure focus on reducing air pollution levels through stricter regulations and the adoption of cleaner technologies.

On a personal level, people can take steps to limit their exposure by using air purifiers, avoiding outdoor activities during high pollution days, and supporting policies aimed at reducing pollution.

Scientists are looking into how changes in diet and medicine can help protect us from the harmful effects of tiny air pollution particles. Some nutrients, like healthy fats and vitamins, may help shield our digestive system from damage, according to the recent study. It's important to keep finding ways to protect our health from air pollution as research progresses.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.