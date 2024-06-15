Here's how your kitchen might be destroying the air quality in your home — and how you can fix it

"There really is no safe amount of exposure to these toxicants produced by gas or propane, or any fossil fuel, outside or inside."

Did you know that gas stoves, found in over a third of U.S. households, can expose you to unsafe levels of nitrogen dioxide?

A new study from researchers at Harvard and their collaborators found that many Americans may be breathing in this harmful pollutant at levels higher than what the Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization consider safe. Let's explore what this means for you and your family.

What is nitrogen dioxide?

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is a gas that can irritate the lungs. It's released into the air through pollution produced by vehicles, power plants, and, yes, your gas stove. Using a gas stove releases NO2, benzene, and unburned methane into your home, reducing your indoor air quality.

Why is NO2 from gas stoves concerning?

The researchers, who published their findings in the journal Science Advances, estimate that breathing in NO2 from gas stoves may cause or worsen 50,000 (and potentially up to 200,000) cases of childhood asthma in the U.S.

Exposure is also linked to increased risks of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and other health problems, according to the Harvard researchers.

This issue disproportionately affects lower-income households. People living in smaller homes face four times the NO2 exposure compared to those in larger homes.

NO2 levels were also found to be 60% higher for American Indian/Alaska Native households and 20% higher for Black and Hispanic/Latino households compared to the national average.

How can you protect your family's health?

One simple solution is to swap your gas stove for an electric induction model. Induction stoves don't produce any NO2, allowing you to cook without compromising your indoor air quality.

Brands like Duxtop offer portable induction burners that make it easy and affordable to make the switch for most or all of your stovetop cooking, without even needing to replace your oven/stove.

"There really is no safe amount of exposure to these toxicants produced by gas or propane, or any fossil fuel, outside or inside," said study author and Harvard professor Kari Nadeau. By choosing an induction stove, you can take a meaningful step to protect your health and the planet.

While gas stoves are common, they come with real risks to our health, especially for children and disadvantaged communities. Switching to induction cooking is one tangible way you can improve your home's air quality.

As more research reveals the hidden dangers in our everyday appliances and habits, we have the power to make better choices for ourselves and the environment.

