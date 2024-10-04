New research shows nearly threefold reduction in air pollution in one US state — but some residents are still suffering from health problems

Air pollution is still disproportionately affecting communities of color and low-income neighborhoods, described as "overburdened communities."

California has been a leader in the United States' clean air policies for over half a century. Its laws about tailpipe pollution have reduced smog in some of the most populated cities in America. But there's still a long way to go to provide disadvantaged communities with clean air, Inside Climate News reports.

What's happening?

Historically, smog has been a huge problem in California due to the numerous cars on California roads. To combat this, California created the nation's first tailpipe pollution standard in 1966, Inside Climate News explained.

California has continued to set standards for air pollution from vehicles and has reduced overall PM2.5 pollution, which contains fine particulate matter, across the state by 65%. Absolute exposure has been reduced for everyone — which is great news for a state where some residents had to wear gas masks to cope with the worst days.

However, a new study revealed a lingering problem, Inside Climate News reported. Air pollution is still disproportionately affecting communities of color and low-income neighborhoods, described as "overburdened communities."

The study, led by University of California, Berkeley, air quality engineering expert Joshua Apte, used California Air Resources Board data. It found that while air pollution has gone down for everyone, the difference in exposure between areas has stayed the same or even increased.

Why is this disproportionate air pollution important?

Air pollution, including PM2.5 pollution, is known as a "silent killer," Inside Climate News explained. It causes an increased risk of heart attacks, asthma, and other respiratory issues. PM2.5 kills about 5,400 California residents each year, according to CARB statistics.

When overburdened communities are more likely to be impacted by unhealthy environments, it's a major environmental justice issue.

This happens for several reasons, Inside Climate News explained. Stationary sources of air pollution, like industrial facilities, are built and maintained in the poorest areas, where people of color are more likely to live.

Major roadways and trucking routes were also built in these neighborhoods, sometimes knocking down existing homes to do so. In the past, discriminatory policies at financial institutions kept people of color from moving out of these areas.

What's being done about the disparity?

The study will serve as a tool for lawmakers wanting to create more targeted policies. Until now, California's laws have focused on reducing air pollution across the board, but new ones could focus on the most polluted areas to promote equality.

Inside Climate News reported that a new program called the A.B. 617 Community Air Protection Program started in California just two years before this study ended, aiming to help the most polluted areas.

