EPA reverses controversial policy affecting millions of Americans: 'Forced to endure a toxic mix of deadly chemicals'

The Environmental Protection Agency just restored a crucial rule that will protect millions of Americans from toxic air pollution, according to The Washington Post.

The "Once In, Always In" policy requires industrial facilities that emit high levels of dangerous pollutants to maintain strict pollution controls, even after they reduce their pollution below certain thresholds. This means factories, refineries, and other significant polluters can't simply dial back their safety measures once they've cleaned up their act.

This policy reversal is a big win for public health, especially in communities near industrial facilities. The rule targets harmful chemicals like benzene, which cause headaches and dizziness with short-term exposure and has been linked to increased cancer risk. When industrial facilities maintain strong pollution controls, it means cleaner air for everyone to breathe.

The restored rule strikes a reasonable balance between environmental protection and business interests. While facilities can still be reclassified if their pollution drops, most must maintain robust controls on toxic pollutants like benzene and mercury. This approach ensures consistent air quality protection while giving businesses flexibility to adapt.

Environmental advocates are celebrating this development as a step toward cleaner air.

"Communities living near megapolluters have long been forced to endure a toxic mix of deadly chemicals that are well known to cause cancer and other severe health issues," Patrice Simms, vice president of healthy communities at Earthjustice, told the Post.

Harold Wimmer, CEO of the American Lung Association, also praised the move: "Families and communities living near major polluting sources, as does everyone else in this country, deserve to breathe clean air that won't make them sick."

This policy restoration helps protect roughly 4,000 industrial operations from increasing their toxic pollution. That's good news for our lungs, communities, and environment, proving that smart regulations build a healthier future for everyone.

