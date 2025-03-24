Scientists make disturbing new discovery about fetal brain development: 'This is your brain on ozone'

"The same jarring imagery of a fried egg could apply to fetal brain development in places with higher-than-recommended levels of ozone."

A University of Utah study reported high ozone levels can harm fetal brain development in places with heavy oil drilling and production, including Utah's Wasatch Front and Uinta Basin and Colorado's northern Front Range, as detailed by local media outlet Real Vail.

What's happening?

David O. Williams of Real Vail asked readers to recall a famous commercial: "You remember the ads from the '80s, right? 'This is your brain [man holds up an egg]. This is ozone [he points to a hot skillet, cracks the egg into it, holds up the sizzling skillet]. This is your brain on ozone. Any questions?' Right, it was drugs, not ozone."

But his point was that a new study, "Prenatal Ozone Exposure and Risk of Intellectual Disability in Children," showed that prenatal exposure to ozone can damage developing brains, just like drugs can. "The same jarring imagery of a fried egg could apply to fetal brain development in places with higher-than-recommended levels of ozone," Williams wrote.

In Colorado, Front Range monitoring stations exceeded EPA limits on 41 different days in 2024, the highest number since 2021 and more severe than all but two ozone seasons in the past 11 years.

Ozone forms when sunlight reacts with pollutants from cars, trucks, industrial facilities, and oil and gas operations. The EPA recently rejected Utah's request to declare the Uinta Basin compliant with air quality standards, which would have reduced the state's clean air obligations.

Why is ozone pollution concerning?

Ozone threatens both brain development and respiratory health. People should not panic, but the study suggested that when pregnant mothers breathe this invisible toxic gas with enough of a concentration, it can permanently alter their babies' developing brains.

Colorado's northern Front Range and Utah's oil-producing regions face this silent health threat, yet political resistance to stronger regulations continues. Jeremy Nichols, senior advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity, called Colorado Governor Jared Polis's claims about out-of-state pollution "total hot air."

"If Colorado was really concerned about out-of-state pollution, they'd use the procedures under the Clean Air Act to compel EPA to do something about it," Nichols said. "Polis' views ... are driven by pro-polluter politics; they don't reflect a rational or legitimate assessment of the state of air quality."

What's being done about ozone pollution?

Colorado has made progress in shifting away from dirty energy. Its sourcing of electricity from coal dropped from 68% in 2010 to 32% in 2023, while power from renewable sources increased to 39%, far above the national average of 21%, mostly through wind, according to Real Vail.

You can help reduce ozone by driving less and combining errands into single trips. Walking, biking, or using public transit cuts vehicle pollutants that form ozone. Turn off your car instead of idling.

Supporting clean energy options through your utility provider or installing home solar reduces power plant pollution. At home, switch to electric appliances from gas-powered ones when replacement time comes.

Finally, stay informed about air quality in your area through local air quality index resources, and limit outdoor activities on high-ozone days — especially for children, pregnant women, and those with respiratory conditions.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.