Medical experts sound alarm on shocking factor contributing to heart attacks — here's what you need to know

You might think air pollution only contributes to lung disease or cancer. However, medical experts are warning that it can also play a role in heart disease.

What's happening?

The third Illness to Wellness Summit took place in New Delhi in March 2025, with the Millennium Post reporting on the happenings and outcomes.

During the event, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital medical superintendent Dr. Sandeep Bansal said, "Air pollution also kills by way of cardiovascular diseases."

Bansal explained that tiny air particles known as particulate matter "enter the bloodstream and can transform cholesterol in the body into oxidized cholesterol, which can lead to plaque ruptures." Plaque ruptures in the coronary arteries are the most common cause of heart attacks, according to UpToDate.

Bansal's team conducted research to reach this conclusion, according to the Post. Their study found that even a slight increase in particulate matter from one week to the next can contribute to more heart attacks.

Why is this discovery so important?

This discovery could affect millions of people who may not know they're at risk. Air pollution comes from many human-driven sources, including factories, vehicles, and wildfires. It's especially prominent in big cities, where pollutants can get trapped by large buildings and structures.

By connecting the dots between air pollution and heart health, doctors could better identify people with an increased risk of heart disease. They might even ask patients about air pollution exposure as part of routine heart disease screenings. This could result in earlier, life-saving interventions.

The link between the two also stresses the importance of clean air policies that push for stricter rules on planet-warming pollution, such as regulations requiring automakers to put more emphasis on electric and hybrid vehicles.

What's being done to tackle air pollution?

Regulations are making headway in reducing air pollution. Countries participating in the Global Methane Pledge — including the United States — have committed to reducing methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030. The Environmental Protection Agency has also cracked down on vehicle modification device manufacturers with hefty fines for producing polluting products.

However, billions of people don't have the resources or tools to measure air quality and determine whether the air they breathe is healthy. There's still a long way to go to improve air quality and save lives.

For individuals, one impactful way to cut down on air pollution and protect both yourself and your community is by switching to an electric vehicle. You can also upgrade to greener everyday items, like using efficient appliances, opting for electric yard equipment instead of gas-powered, and turning off your car whenever possible instead of letting it idle.

