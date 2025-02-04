Scientists make concerning new discovery connecting dementia with air quality: 'May help to protect future generations'

In addition to dementia, air pollution has also been linked to conditions such as eczema and lung disease, as well as fertility issues in men and women.

A study conducted by researchers in Scotland revealed a concerning discovery about the link between air pollution and dementia.

What's happening?

As the Guardian explained in January, a U.K. government committee used evidence from 69 studies to conclude that "it was likely that air pollution accelerated cognitive decline in later life and increased the risk of dementia."

The researchers "also found some evidence of changes in the brains of children exposed to air pollution."

A study was cited that recruited just over 1,000 people in 2004 who were all born in 1936 and grew up around Edinburgh, Scotland. After turning 70, they were assessed every three years, and by 2019, around one in six people (17%) were found to have acquired dementia.

The Guardian specifically noted that while the results "did not reach full statistical significance," they did indicate a growing pattern.

"Although not conclusive, the new study shows that research on the health of older people, and the air pollution that they breathed in the past, may help to protect future generations," the Guardian stated.

Why is this important?

IQAir noted that Scotland's air quality "ranks among some of the least polluted within the United Kingdom." However, air pollution still presents a significant health hazard for many communities.

In addition to dementia, air pollution has also been linked to conditions such as eczema and lung disease, as well as fertility issues in men and women by hindering egg, sperm, and embryo development.

Otto-Emil Jutila, a Ph.D. student at the University of Edinburgh and first author of the new study, told the Guardian that other diseases caused by air pollution can develop much faster than dementia.

"Higher midlife exposure may be associated with earlier death from other air pollution-related conditions, such as cardiovascular and respiratory disease, before people can develop dementia," Jutila told the Guardian.

"Air pollution exposure is a life-course problem with long-term detrimental effects on health. Our study reinforces the importance of reducing air pollution exposure throughout life, especially during vulnerable periods in the prenatal and early childhood."

What's being done about this?

According to the Guardian, "Studies in France, the U.S. and China found that reducing air pollution could quickly reduce the number of people who got dementia."

There are steps we can take as individuals and communities to help mitigate air pollution. Using air purifiers at home, using public transportation or electric cars rather than carbon-emitting vehicles, supporting eco-friendly policies, and exploring clean energy options are all avenues toward a healthier future for our planet.

