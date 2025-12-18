Reporter gives day-in-the-life review using Chinese tech that seems straight out of the future: 'China has now raced far beyond'

It's unclear what will stick and expand outward one day, but China's bid to dominate these nascent technologies undoubtedly marches on.

Those lofty ideas you hear about like flying autonomous taxis, drone food delivery, and robot battery swaps aren't just theoretical. China is jumping headfirst into these pie-in-the-sky concepts.

As New York Times correspondent Keith Bradsher put it, "China has now raced far beyond the flirtation stage."

In Hefei, Bradsher explored the concept of autonomous flying cars first. He was too large to test it himself, but his photographer obliged and took an unaccompanied air taxi. The service got positive reviews despite minor bumpiness and even though the scope for travel is somewhat limited.

For more practical travel, EVs remain king in China. The country has invested heavily in infrastructure and technology, and foreign EV drivers would be envious of the experience.

EVs come with specialized features like in-car karaoke, and supervised autonomous driving is common. Charging is a breeze with 18.6 million charging locations in the country. Massive stations and faster charging means you can plug in and charge in as little as five minutes. That is, if you even need to plug in.

Instead, you can tap into an innovative battery-swap system that swiftly uses a robot to change batteries in about three minutes. Bradsher pointed out sometimes the car can do the backing in itself, and you can multitask while the whole process plays out.





Less practical than the EV infrastructure is drone food delivery. Despite some warnings from local residents, the process worked for the author. Your mileage may vary on whether the tech is really necessary as opposed to humans on scooters or e-bikes, but it exists.

Bradsher also explored China's renowned bullet trains. The experience was impressive. The stations had airport-like facilities, and their speedy, clean, and luxurious trains were powered by electricity. Amenities included seat-side drink service. The subways similarly ran with high efficiency and precision.

Driverless taxis also abound in China in greater numbers than in the U.S. While impressive, the writer found that they encounter difficulties around gridlock and trip changes. More unique are autonomous delivery trucks that take packages from warehouses to street corners or complexes where humans can make individual deliveries.

There are even more concepts packed in Bradsher's piece. But the main takeaway is China is pushing the envelope on EV technology, autonomous navigation, and more while the rest of the world waits.

It's unclear what will stick and expand outward one day. Meanwhile, China's bid to dominate these nascent technologies undoubtedly marches on.

