New report reveals incredible power shift between US and China in battle for EV dominance: 'It's about remaining competitive today'

Chinese automakers now lead the electric vehicle market and sell more EVs than U.S. and European companies.

EV automakers in China have improved technology and are building impressive momentum in the industry.

What's happening?

As Electrek reported, Chinese automakers now account for over half of EV sales globally. According to an International Council on Clean Transportation report, it now dominates the EV market while U.S. and European automakers are left trying to catch up.

One key finding in the report revealed that the Chinese company BYD beat Tesla in global battery electric vehicle sales for the first time in 2024.

While EV automakers in other countries struggle with regulatory requirements and are sluggish in advancing technology, Chinese companies are seeing impressive growth. High-performance Chinese models offer improved, in-demand features like energy efficiency, driving ranges, and charging speeds.

"The rapid evolution of the EV market in China has created technological and manufacturing advantages for companies there," said ICCT CEO Drew Kodjak. "For the wider global auto industry, this is no longer just about meeting future goals – it's about remaining competitive today in a market that's charging up."

Why are global EV sales trends significant?

Although the ICCT report may feel like discouraging news for Tesla and other American and European automakers, it is a positive development for EVs in general.

It's no secret that Tesla's sales figures have been steadily declining this year. However, Chinese companies are stepping up to fill that gap and advancing EV ownership well beyond China's borders.

China is on track to become the largest EV market in the world and has been investing a lot in EV tech. Meanwhile, industry experts have raised concerns about America's dependence on China for EV parts amidst trade disputes and tariffs.

What's being done to advance EV ownership worldwide?

