Traveling at incredibly high speeds without human control is on track to become more common in China and possibly elsewhere.

A YouTube video posted on Superalbs Travels (@SuperalbsTravels) showed the fast Ruixue Yingchun Fuxing electric multiple unit train in action. It recently took a trip from Hohhot East, Inner Mongolia, to Beijing.

"This isn't just any journey," the travel guide posted.

The video included some interesting cultural spectacles outside the Hohhot station before the business class trip began. The accommodations featured high-tech service, comfy reclining seats, and snacks.

The 285-mile trek takes about two and a half hours and starts with human control before switching to automated travel. In the meantime, the outside world is shown zipping as the train reaches nearly 200 mph.

The high-speed, electric-drive conveyance is a time-saver, cutting travel time by more than half.





"Just goes to show how much of a game-changer high-speed rail can be," the guide said in the video.

The eight-car train was deployed during the 2022 Beijing Olympics, according to builder CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co. It had stunning artwork on the side to match the theme, including winter athletes and snowflakes.

As CRRC reported, sustainable features include "automatic restroom lighting and energy-saving air conditioning. Its water system recycles water, reducing usage by 10%. A smart monitoring system detects potential faults, acting as an 'onboard doctor.'"

Electric trains are a cleaner ride with human health benefits as well. University of California Berkeley research found that Caltrain's switch from diesel to electric reduced rider exposure to harmful pollutants by 89%.

The International Energy Agency reported that electric rail "accounts for over 85% of passenger rail activity and 55% of freight movements" globally. But in the U.S., it is used on less than 1% of tracks.

That's mainly because foreign governments own and pay for rail upgrades. The U.S. system instead relies on private, regulated businesses that chose cheaper, diesel engines when they upgraded. That happened despite the long-term financial advantages of going electric, the Environmental and Energy Study Institute added.

As a result, riders stateside might be missing out on unique, cutting-edge travel options available elsewhere. This scenario highlighted the importance of learning about policies that impact your daily life — including how you get around. Knowing what's going on around you can help you make informed decisions when you vote and travel.

And already available public transportation can save you significant money if used regularly.

On the Ruixue, the clip showed some amazing mountain and valley countryside through the train's windows. But you have to look fast before the view is gone.

"China is really 20 years in the future!" a viewer commented.

