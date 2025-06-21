High-tech startup brings dream of flying cars one step closer to reality: 'Took 14 years to achieve first flight'

"Intense testing of these vehicles will validate the supply chain being established now."

Science fiction is becoming reality when it comes to the once far-fetched concept of flying cars. With its latest development, one company is eyeing vehicle deliveries as soon as 2026.

IOT World Today reported on Oregon-based Samson Sky, which recently tapped Slovenian Company Beyond Motors to source its Switchblade flying car's electric motor system. Once it's ready, the vehicle is projected to reach speeds of up to 100 miles per hour on the road and 160 miles per hour in the air.

"The Switchblade took 14 years to achieve first flight, with the lofty goal of high performance in both modes, unique among flying cars," Samson Sky CEO Sam Bousfield told IOT World Today.

A key competitor for Samson Sky is Klein Vision, which is zeroing in on its own flying cars at high price points of $800,000 to $1.2 million.

The two-seater Switchblade, conversely, is listed at $170,000. It's designed for owners to park in their own garage and drive to the airport for flight. Its range of 500 miles in the air presents enticing possibilities for regional travel.

Samson Sky says the conversion from road vehicle to aircraft takes under three minutes, and to fly the Switchblade owners will need a Private Pilot Certificate.

Interestingly, the fuel for the vehicle is premium gas that you can find at a gas station. While that's convenient, it's a knock on the Switchblade when compared to EVTOL competitors in the flying car space like ASKA.

Samson Sky does note on its website that most aircraft currently use leaded aviation fuel, which is both more expensive than unleaded premium gas and worse for the environment. Thus, the company says it qualifies as a Green vehicle, and compares very favorably to super-polluters like private jets or megayachts.

Aviation is a magnet for innovative solutions that could revolutionize travel. EVTOL companies like Joby Aviation and Cyclotech could transform urban and suburban transportation with far less pollution than travel in gas-powered cars, and of course less traffic.

Another promising development is more sustainable fuels that greatly reduce carbon pollution. All-electric aircraft and even the more remote, but enticing promise of liquid hydrogen-fueled aircraft are other exciting alternatives that could emerge in the coming decades.

In the much nearer term, Samson Sky is producing a test fleet of three vehicles in parallel with the design of a production facility.

"Intense testing of these vehicles will validate the supply chain being established now, and dovetail into the major production slated to provide the first Switchblades to buyers in 2026," Bousfield revealed to IOT World Today.

There is substantial interest with the company saying that over 2,400 people, hailing from 50 countries and every U.S. state, have made refundable reservations. That equates to $405 million when accounting for the vehicle's retail price.

A literal roadblock Samson Sky faces is getting its vehicles approved to drive to airports. So far, only Minnesota and New Hampshire have adopted the necessary legislation. Meanwhile, the FAA will control the flying part of the equation.

