Tesla pulls off astounding company milestone earlier than expected — here's how it happened

Tesla claims it delivered an electric vehicle without anyone behind the wheel or remotely supervising it.

A Model Y left Tesla's Austin Gigafactory and reached a customer's home autonomously, finishing a route that included highways and residential streets, The Verge reported.

CEO Elon Musk initially said the drive was scheduled for June 28, but on June 27, he shared on X that it had already happened. Tesla also posted a video showing the car completing the full route with no driver or remote supervision.

Musk called it "FULLY autonomous" in his X post.

While other companies, such as Waymo, have tested driverless cars on highways, this marks Tesla's first fully unsupervised vehicle delivery in real-world conditions.

It follows a rocky rollout of Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology, which has faced scrutiny over safety concerns and the need for human intervention. Still, the milestone shows progress toward Tesla's long-standing goal of complete autonomy.

Tesla has also teased upcoming innovations, such as the Robovan.

Meanwhile, other companies, including freight tech firms, are already testing electric fleets overseas. If adopted widely, driverless deliveries could streamline logistics and reduce the harmful pollution tied to car transport.

EVs like the Model Y also help reduce pollution and fuel costs by eliminating tailpipe pollution — which is a major public health benefit of electric vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency has reported. These advantages are contributing to the wider adoption of EVs, even as Tesla faces slow sales in 2025 across various markets.

Charging an EV can be even more affordable with home solar, which costs less than grid power or public charging stations. EnergySage provides a free service that helps homeowners compare quotes from vetted installers and save up to $10,000.

Tesla confirmed the milestone on X by sharing the footage with a short caption: "World's first autonomous delivery of a car!"

The customer, Jose (@Jagarzaf), posted his own reaction: "That was me! So excited to have been a part of this thank you!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



