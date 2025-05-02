  • Business Business

Automaker announces revolutionary technology that could change the future of electric cars: 'To completely solve users' anxiety'

by Michael Muir
Chinese automaker BYD recently unveiled a new ultra-fast charging system that could drastically alter the landscape for electric vehicles

According to Tech Xplore, BYD announced that its new flash chargers can provide 250 miles of range for an EV in just five minutes. The company plans to roll out 4,000 of these stations across China. 

BYD's founder, Wang Chuanfu, said in a statement, "To completely solve users' anxiety over charging, our pursuit is to make the charging time for EVs as short as the refueling time for fuel vehicles."

On average, it takes about three to five minutes to completely fill a gas tank. The fastest charging available in the United States is at New York City's Gravity Charging Center, which can charge 200 miles in five minutes, according to Spectrum News. However, only 24 spots are available, and the nearest mass-market equivalent to BYD's charging stations takes around three times longer. 

These developments in fast-charging technology are hugely significant in encouraging more consumers to adopt electric vehicles. According to PBS, a poll found that half of Americans are reluctant to switch to an EV due to concerns about range. Although the U.S. has over 200,000 charging stations, coverage is patchy in some areas. Research shows that range anxiety is largely overstated, but ultra-fast charging stations will go a long way toward alleviating that concern.

EVs still have some manufacturing issues, but they're a significantly better option for the environment than gas-powered cars. China leads the way in EV adoption, and BYD surpassed Tesla in annual sales in 2024. However, a 100% tariff imposed by the Biden administration last year has effectively shut BYD out of the U.S. market. This means offerings such as the $11,500 Seagull won't be available to American consumers. Still, the impact of China's massive market transitioning more toward fully electric vehicles is a significant boost for the country's long-term pollution reduction goals.

As battery technology improves, range increases, and fast charging becomes more accessible, the future of electric vehicles is exciting. There's never been a better time to consider making your next vehicle electric.

