Chinese auto giant announces plans to rapidly expand game-changing EV battery tech: 'Huge potential'

The world's leader in EV battery manufacturing, CATL, has announced its intention to bring battery swapping technology to the European market.

According to CnEVPost, the Chinese company plans to build 1,000 of its battery swap stations in China by the end of 2025, and then aims to replicate the business model in Europe shortly after.

Battery swapping is a speedier option for "refueling" electric vehicles, in which the diminished battery is simply replaced with a fully charged battery at the station, as opposed to sitting and waiting for the battery to recharge.

"Battery swapping supports urban environments by reducing the need for extensive charging infrastructure and helping mitigate range anxiety, making EVs more appealing to a broader audience," EV Magazine reports.

Owning an EV is a great way to reduce the emissions of dirty fuels, as they don't produce tailpipe exhaust: the more EV drivers, the less emissions.

Battery swapping can make the process of driving an EV even easier and reduce issues, as the swap stations perform regular maintenance and monitor the batteries, ensuring their condition between charges.

"Battery swap has 'huge potential' in Europe, as it can reduce battery costs and extend battery lifespan," CnEVPost writes, quoting Jiang Li, CATL's board secretary. The company recently launched their Choco-SEB battery packs, which will be used at the swap stations.

Within three years, CATL plans to build 10,000 stations in China. While other companies, like NIO, have begun integrating battery swap in Europe, the numbers are still below 100 total. Now, CATL and Nio have teamed up, and the hope is that these companies' advancements make room for global growth.

"The two parties will jointly promote the formulation and adoption of national standards for battery swap technology in China, further enhancing battery compatibility across different brands and models…" CnEVPost reports.

