  • Tech Tech

Chinese auto giant announces plans to rapidly expand game-changing EV battery tech: 'Huge potential'

"Making EVs more appealing to a broader audience."

by Lily Crowder
"Making EVs more appealing to a broader audience."

Photo Credit: CATL

The world's leader in EV battery manufacturing, CATL, has announced its intention to bring battery swapping technology to the European market.

According to CnEVPost, the Chinese company plans to build 1,000 of its battery swap stations in China by the end of 2025, and then aims to replicate the business model in Europe shortly after.

Battery swapping is a speedier option for "refueling" electric vehicles, in which the diminished battery is simply replaced with a fully charged battery at the station, as opposed to sitting and waiting for the battery to recharge.

"Battery swapping supports urban environments by reducing the need for extensive charging infrastructure and helping mitigate range anxiety, making EVs more appealing to a broader audience," EV Magazine reports.

Owning an EV is a great way to reduce the emissions of dirty fuels, as they don't produce tailpipe exhaust: the more EV drivers, the less emissions.

Battery swapping can make the process of driving an EV even easier and reduce issues, as the swap stations perform regular maintenance and monitor the batteries, ensuring their condition between charges.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

"Battery swap has 'huge potential' in Europe, as it can reduce battery costs and extend battery lifespan," CnEVPost writes, quoting Jiang Li, CATL's board secretary. The company recently launched their Choco-SEB battery packs, which will be used at the swap stations.

Within three years, CATL plans to build 10,000 stations in China. While other companies, like NIO, have begun integrating battery swap in Europe, the numbers are still below 100 total. Now, CATL and Nio have teamed up, and the hope is that these companies' advancements make room for global growth. 

"The two parties will jointly promote the formulation and adoption of national standards for battery swap technology in China, further enhancing battery compatibility across different brands and models…" CnEVPost reports.

Another way to improve EV charging is to install solar panels. With this clean energy installation, you can charge your EV using the sun, avoiding reliance on the grid and cutting monthly costs.

Would you be more willing to buy an EV if it could travel over 600 miles per charge?

Definitely 👍

Not really 👎

Depends on the price 💸

Depends on the brand 💅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x