Chinese company makes tech breakthrough that could revolutionize EVs — here's what you need to know

A Chinese battery maker unveiled two new electric vehicle battery models that charge faster and last longer than ever before.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. announced two additions to its Shenxing Pro series. It comes two years after the debut of the first model, which was billed as the first EV battery to deliver a nearly 250-mile driving range with just a 10-minute charge.

The new models are even more efficient. The Shenxing Pro Super Long Life and Long Range Battery has a full-capacity range of about 470 miles and can charge from 10% to 80% in just 15 minutes. The Shenxing Pro Super Fast Charging Battery can last about 424 miles and charges from 10% to 80% in 10 minutes.

The tech addresses concerns consumers have about the driving range of EVs, often referred to as "range anxiety." According to a Pew Research Center poll, 53% of Americans said they're not considering an EV purchase. Upgraded, more reliable battery models could change that.

As EV battery tech advances, other concerns rise, including EV cost and where to charge. EVs are more affordable than ever, with prices starting at less than $30,000. Charging stations can now be found all across the country, too.

EV owners can increase their savings by charging at home using solar energy. Switching to solar is the ultimate energy and cost-saving hack. EnergySage can help homeowners find reliable quotes for solar panel installation. It's an eco-friendly way to save money while also reducing pollution from vehicle and home energy use.

EV ownership may be more appealing to consumers as technology becomes more accessible. Though most Americans remain unsure, more people are considering an EV purchase (33%) than in 2024 (29%). That shows a growing interest in the benefits EVs offer as well as in creating a cleaner future for all.

