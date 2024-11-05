Gardener shares genius money-saving tip to start your garden using old toilet paper rolls: 'Such a good idea'

"Instead of buying new things for gardening (seedling trays, plastic pots, watering can etc), I am always using recycled materials."

If you're interested in gardening and you also use toilet paper, one Redditor has a hack you might like.

They shared a photo of several seedlings on the subreddit r/ZeroWaste, explaining that the plants were actually growing in old toilet paper rolls that were stored in an old vegetable tray.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Instead of buying new things for gardening (seedling trays, plastic pots, watering can etc), I am always using recycled materials," they wrote. "Old meat or fish trays are great for seedlings, once they grow move them to toilet paper rolls. Old plastic water bottles are used for watering, and plastic containers or pots are transformed to plant pots or planters."

"Such a good idea," one person enthused.

"I do this too!" another said. "It's great!"

One person suggested a similar trick, saying: "Another good option is reusing old plastic pots from plants purchased at the store."

The benefit of using cardboard, though, is that it can be planted directly into the ground to avoid disturbing the delicate roots of the seedlings.

And while some commenters pointed out that the tubes can get damp and moldy before they're transferred to the soil, one person suggested simply spraying them down with water and vinegar. Another advised using hydrogen peroxide, which has the added benefit of oxygenating the soil.

"I also liked the egg cartons for this," one person enthused. "They break down and rip apart so nicely when you go to plant. I've never thought to use toilet paper tubes! Great idea!"

Whether you're using the hack to grow flowers, houseplants, or food, the very act of gardening has been shown to decrease stress and boost mental and physical health.

And the ways to save money on gardening supplies aren't just limited to the initial growing phase. Similar sustainability and DIY enthusiasts have shared ways to upcycle old candle jars or even galvanized mop buckets to use as planters, utilize old bed frames as growing trellises, and even use old wine corks to help soil stay moist.

