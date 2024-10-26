  • Home Home

Gardener shares 'brilliant' idea for reusing toilet paper rolls: 'I've already started collecting empty rolls'

"Works great!"

by Kelsey Kovner
"Works great!"

Photo Credit: Instagram

Transferring your seedlings from grow pots to the garden can be stressful, risking damage to your delicate plants. To protect the roots, many gardeners recommend using cardboard planters that will break down in your soil. One Instagram user shared a hack that will save you from buying special equipment. 

The scoop

Anja (@artisananja) is a gardener and homesteader who shares tips to help followers "grow, cook, [and] eat yummy food." In one clip, she explains how to make seed-starting pots from old toilet paper or paper towel rolls. 

To turn the cardboard tubes into containers, cut four notches into one end. Fold down each newly created flap to seal the roll so they are easy to transfer to the garden. Once you have created your new biodegradable pots, you are ready to add soil and seeds to each. 

Water your seeds until they germinate, and when they are nice and strong, plant the whole thing in your garden. 

"You don't have to disturb the root system by having to transfer," the creator explains. "... Isn't that an amazing, easy-peasy garden hack?" 

How it's helping

Cardboard is one of the most versatile and recyclable types of waste we create. You can make pots, as Anja explains, but you can also smother your lawn for weed control, create picture frames, or build a DIY cat-scratching pad

Watch now: General Motors exec gives exclusive inside look at legacy automaker's impressive EV lineup

The United States may have room for improvement in waste management, but the American Forest and Paper Association found in 2022 that around 93% of cardboard boxes were recycled

Finding even more ways to reduce your waste is one way to reduce your environmental impact. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American produces around five pounds of trash daily. 

Other ways to give new life to your trash and save money include reusing plastic and glass containers. You can also sell or donate items that you no longer use. If you have old clothes lying around, companies like Trashie will reward you for sending in the items and recycle the textiles for you. 

What people are saying

Anja's followers were excited to try out this gardening hack. 

"This is brilliant," one person said. "I'll be doing this."

"I've been doing this for years. Works great!" another wrote. 

"I've already started collecting empty rolls," someone else said. 

A fourth commenter suggested: "Great repurpose, but just shove some newspapers in the bottom, no cutting or folding."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x