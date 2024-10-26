Gardener shares 'brilliant' idea for reusing toilet paper rolls: 'I've already started collecting empty rolls'

Transferring your seedlings from grow pots to the garden can be stressful, risking damage to your delicate plants. To protect the roots, many gardeners recommend using cardboard planters that will break down in your soil. One Instagram user shared a hack that will save you from buying special equipment.

The scoop

Anja (@artisananja) is a gardener and homesteader who shares tips to help followers "grow, cook, [and] eat yummy food." In one clip, she explains how to make seed-starting pots from old toilet paper or paper towel rolls.

To turn the cardboard tubes into containers, cut four notches into one end. Fold down each newly created flap to seal the roll so they are easy to transfer to the garden. Once you have created your new biodegradable pots, you are ready to add soil and seeds to each.

Water your seeds until they germinate, and when they are nice and strong, plant the whole thing in your garden.

"You don't have to disturb the root system by having to transfer," the creator explains. "... Isn't that an amazing, easy-peasy garden hack?"

How it's helping

Cardboard is one of the most versatile and recyclable types of waste we create. You can make pots, as Anja explains, but you can also smother your lawn for weed control, create picture frames, or build a DIY cat-scratching pad.

The United States may have room for improvement in waste management, but the American Forest and Paper Association found in 2022 that around 93% of cardboard boxes were recycled.

Finding even more ways to reduce your waste is one way to reduce your environmental impact. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American produces around five pounds of trash daily.

Other ways to give new life to your trash and save money include reusing plastic and glass containers. You can also sell or donate items that you no longer use. If you have old clothes lying around, companies like Trashie will reward you for sending in the items and recycle the textiles for you.

What people are saying

Anja's followers were excited to try out this gardening hack.

"This is brilliant," one person said. "I'll be doing this."

"I've been doing this for years. Works great!" another wrote.

"I've already started collecting empty rolls," someone else said.

A fourth commenter suggested: "Great repurpose, but just shove some newspapers in the bottom, no cutting or folding."

