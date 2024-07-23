Study finds surprising link between gardens and lowering cancer risk: 'We know living in areas with more greenspace can have positive effects on both physical and mental health'

This research highlights the potential of integrating more greenspace into our living environments and communities.

It turns out that green thumbs might also lead to greener health, as a new study finds that gardens could help lower the risk of certain cancers.

As reported by Medical Xpress, the study led by the University of Queensland has uncovered that gardening may help lower the risk of certain obesity-related cancers.

The research, published in Science of The Total Environment, reveals that exposure to greenspace, particularly private residential gardens, is linked to a decreased risk of developing cancers such as breast and uterine cancer.

Ph.D. candidate Chinonso Odebeatu and his team analyzed data from nearly 280,000 individuals aged 37 to 73 in England, Scotland, and Wales, using the Biobank UK database and Ordnance Survey MasterMap Greenspace dataset. The study followed participants for eight years and found that almost 10,000 developed obesity-related cancer. Notably, those with access to greenspace, like private gardens, showed a lower risk of these cancers.

These results support a University of Colorado study that also found that people who garden get more fiber and physical activity. The research showed that gardeners increased their daily fiber intake by 1.4 grams and added 42 minutes of physical activity per week. They also experienced lower stress and anxiety levels, especially those who were initially more stressed.

The researchers from the University of Queensland study suggest that these greenspace benefits are all factors that could contribute to lower cancer risk. The health benefits were especially pronounced among women, non-smokers, non-drinkers, and those who were more physically active or had no cardiovascular issues.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"We know living in areas with more greenspace can have positive effects on both physical and mental health and well-being," Associate Professor Nicholas Osborne said. "This study provides a better understanding of this relationship."

This research highlights the potential of integrating more greenspace into our living environments and communities. Whether through personal gardens or community projects, enhancing access to greenspace could be a key factor in improving public health and lowering cancer risks.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.